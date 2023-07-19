The 2023 college football season is right around the corner, which means that talking season is upon us. This week, the SEC Media Days event takes center stage in Nashville, Tennessee, as the league that's provided the last four national champions gives a glimpse into what to expect during the upcoming season. This also marks the final SEC Media Days with the league at 14 teams before ballooning to 16 members with Texas and Oklahoma joining the fold on July 1, 2024.
Two days are now in the books with Tuesday's slate headlined by two-time reigning national champion Georgia and coach Kirby Smart. Now, the festivities continue on Wednesday with another program that's no stranger to national title trophies as Nick Saban and his Alabama players address the media. Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky are also on the docket as we continue to preview the upcoming college football season in the SEC.
Below is a look at the complete schedule for Wednesday, and be sure to check out everything that's happened to this point at 2023 SEC Media Days below. All times Eastern.
Wednesday, July 19
Alabama (10:05 a.m.) -- Nick Saban | OL JC Latham, DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, LB Dallas Turner
Arkansas (11:30 a.m.) -- Sam Pittman | DE Landon Jackson, QB KJ Jefferson, RB Raheim Sanders
Florida (2 p.m.) -- Billy Napier | OL Kingsley Eguakun, DB Jason Marshall Jr., WR Ricky Pearsall
Kentucky (3:25 p.m.) -- Mark Stoops | OL Eli Cox, DL Octavious Oxendine, LB J.J. Weaver
Thursday, July 20
Ole Miss (10:05 a.m.) -- Lane Kiffin | DE Cedric Johnson, RB Quinshon Judkins, CB Deantre Prince
South Carolina (11:30 a.m.) - Shane Beamer | DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger, QB Spencer Rattler
Tennessee (1 p.m.) -- Josh Heupel | QB Joe Milton III, DL Omari Thomas, TE Jacob Warren
