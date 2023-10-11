The SMU Mustangs and East Carolina Pirates tangle in an American Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday. The Mustangs (3-2, 1-0 American), who finished in a fourth-place tie with Houston at 5-3 and were 7-6 overall a year ago, are coming off a bye. They posted a 34-16 AAC win over Charlotte on Sept. 30. The Pirates (1-4, 0-1 AAC), who are also coming off a bye, were beaten 24-17 at Rice on Sept. 30, a week after defeating Gardner-Webb 44-0. ECU tied Navy for sixth in the league in 2022 with a 4-4 record and were 8-5 overall.

Kickoff from Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Mustangs are 12-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus East Carolina vs. SMU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 49.5. Before making any SMU vs. East Carolina picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on SMU vs. ECU and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for ECU vs. SMU:

SMU vs. East Carolina spread: SMU -12

SMU vs. East Carolina over/under: 49.5 points

SMU vs. East Carolina money line: SMU -454, East Carolina +341

SMU: The Mustangs have a plus-four turnover ratio

ECU: The Pirates led the NCAA in fewest fumbles lost (2) and turnovers lost (7) in 2022

SMU vs. East Carolina picks: See picks at SportsLine

SMU vs. East Carolina live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why SMU can cover

Sophomore quarterback Preston Stone helps power the Mustangs' offense, completing 84 of 160 passes (58.8%) for 1,191 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions and a rating of 137.7. Stone has also rushed for a score on 29 carries for 68 yards. He has one 300-yard passing performance, completing 15 of 20 throws (75%) for 300 yards and five touchdowns in a 69-0 win over Prairie View A&M on Sept. 16. A week earlier, a 28-11 loss at No. 18 Oklahoma, he completed 26 of 45 passes (57.8%) for 250 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Leading the SMU ground attack is senior running back Jaylan Knighton. The transfer from Miami (Fla.) is coming off a monster effort in the win over Charlotte. In that game, he carried 11 times for 150 yards (13.6 average) and two touchdowns, including a 95-yarder. For his career, he has rushed 326 times for 1,525 yards (4.7 average) and 12 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why East Carolina can cover

The Pirates, who are looking to reach their third consecutive bowl game this season, have split the quarterbacking duties between junior Alex Flinn and sophomore Mason Garcia with mixed results. Garcia started the first two games, while Flinn has started the last three weeks. Flinn has completed just 49.1% of his passes for 611 yards and one touchdown and five interceptions, while Garcia has hit on 58.2% of his throws for 234 yards and one TD. He has been picked off twice.

Powering the running game is junior running back Rahjai Harris. He has carried 57 times for 217 yards (3.8 average) and four touchdowns. In the loss to Appalachian State, he rushed 12 times for 56 yards and two scores. He also has three receptions for 22 yards and a TD. The fourth-year player has carried 416 times in his career for 1,658 yards (4.0 average) and 17 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make SMU vs. East Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the model's pick and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins SMU vs. East Carolina, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the SMU vs. East Carolina spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up more than $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.