The SMU Mustangs look to stay perfect in American Athletic Conference action when they meet the East Carolina Pirates on Thursday night in Greenville, N.C. The Mustangs (3-2, 1-0 American) opened conference play two weeks ago with a 34-16 win over Charlotte, before having their bye last weekend. The Pirates (1-4, 0-1 American) have found the going rough, losing three games by double digits and were beaten at Rice 24-17 in the AAC opener on Sept. 30. East Carolina has won five of the nine meetings with SMU.

Kickoff from Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. East Carolina is averaging 21 points per game this season, while SMU is averaging 33.8 points. The Mustangs are favored by 11.5 points in the latest SMU vs. East Carolina odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any East Carolina vs. SMU picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on SMU vs. ECU and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for ECU vs. SMU:

SMU vs. East Carolina spread: SMU -11.5

SMU vs. East Carolina over/under: 49.5 points

SMU vs. East Carolina money line: SMU -458, East Carolina +343

SMU: The Mustangs have a plus-four turnover ratio

ECU: The Pirates led the NCAA in fewest fumbles lost (2) and turnovers lost (7) in 2022

SMU vs. East Carolina picks: See picks at SportsLine

SMU vs. East Carolina live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why SMU can cover

The Mustangs' offense has done a good job of spreading the wealth among its receivers, tight ends and backs, with nine players catching 13 touchdown passes this season. Among the statistical leaders is sophomore wideout Jordan Hudson, who has 10 catches for a team-leading 178 yards and two touchdowns. In the 38-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 2, he caught two passes for 72 yards, including a 67-yard scoring strike. He also caught three passes for 37 yards and a TD in a 69-0 win over Prairie View A&M on Sept. 16.

Sophomore tight end R.J. Maryland has also been one of the team's main targets on offense. He has 15 receptions, second-most on the team, for 155 yards and two touchdowns. In the win over Charlotte, he caught three passes for 33 yards and one score. He also had five receptions for 58 yards and a TD in the win over Louisiana Tech. See which team to pick here.

Why East Carolina can cover

Senior wide receiver Jaylen Johnson leads the Pirates receiving corps with a team-high 20 receptions for 206 yards (10.3 average), including a long of 39 yards. Johnson's best game came against Gardner-Webb in a 44-0 win on Sept. 23, with six catches for 70 yards (11.7 average). He had four catches for 28 yards in the loss at Rice in Week 5. In his four-year career, including two seasons at Georgia, he has 51 receptions for 595 yards (11.7 average) and four touchdowns.

Defensively, junior linebacker Mike Edwards III is among the team leaders with 34 tackles, including 22 solo, with one sack for four yards. He had a season-high 13 tackles, including six solo, with one sack in a loss to Appalachian State on Sept. 16. He had eight stops, including seven solo, in the season-opening loss at No. 2 Michigan on Sept. 2. In his three-year career, including one at Georgia Southern, he has recorded 110 tackles, including 56 solo, with one pass breakup and one sack. See which team to pick here.

How to make SMU vs. East Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 61 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins SMU vs. East Carolina, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the SMU vs. East Carolina spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up more than $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.