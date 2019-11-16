South Alabama vs. Louisiana: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

South Alabama (home) vs. Louisiana (away)

Current Records: South Alabama 1-7; Louisiana 7-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the South Alabama Jaguars can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. South Alabama and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. South Alabama will be seeking to avenge the 48-38 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 17 of last year.

It was close but no cigar for the Jaguars as they fell 30-28 to the Texas State Bobcats last week. South Alabama's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Desmond Trotter, who passed for 164 yards and two TDs on 17 attempts. Trotter ended the game strong with a streak of 11 complete passes. Trotter's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Louisiana turned the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 564 yards to 219. Louisiana steamrolled Coastal Carolina 48-7. Louisiana QB Levi Lewis was slinging it as he passed for 296 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts.

Louisiana's win lifted them to 7-2 while South Alabama's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are stumbling into the contest with the eighth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 18 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Jaguars, the Ragin' Cajuns rank fifth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 32 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in Louisiana's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 27-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Louisiana have won three out of their last four games against South Alabama.