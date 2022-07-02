Dante Reno, a four-star quarterback and the No. 283 overall player in the Class of 2024 committed to South Carolina on Saturday live on CBS Sports HQ. Reno chose the coach Shane Beamer's Gamecocks over finalists of Virginia, Wake Forest, Kentucky, NC State and Purdue.

Reno is a 6-foot-1, 215 pounder from The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. He is the 18th-ranked signal-caller in the Class of 2024. He completed 66% of his passes for 2,507 yards and 27 total touchdowns as a sophomore. He is the son of Yale coach Tony Reno.

"The biggest thing for me, being a coach's kid, I kind of had a different outlook on the whole process so in my mind, I wanted to commit before my junior season," he told 247Sports. "That is when it starts rolling for quarterbacks. Kids will start committing this summer, and kids have committed before me. So in my mind I had a timetable set. That was the whole process for me."

Reno is the first player to commit to the Gamecocks during the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The multi-faceted athlete also starts on the basketball court and baseball field.