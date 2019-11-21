South Florida vs. Memphis: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch South Florida vs. Memphis football game
Who's Playing
South Florida (home) vs. No. 18 Memphis (away)
Current Records: South Florida 4-5; Memphis 9-1
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Memphis Tigers at 4 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. If the contest is anything like South Florida's 49-42 victory from the last time they met November of 2016, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Bulls were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats last week. South Florida fell just short of Cincinnati by a score of 20-17. No one had a big game offensively for South Florida, but they got scores from TE Mitchell Wilcox and RB Trevon Sands.
Meanwhile, Memphis ran circles around the Houston Cougars, and the extra yardage (528 yards vs. 240 yards) paid off. Memphis took down Houston 45-27. QB Brady White had a stellar game for the Tigers as he passed for 341 yards and five TDs on 33 attempts.
Memphis' win lifted them to 9-1 while South Florida's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bulls come into the game boasting the eighth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 173.2. But the Tigers rank 18th in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 297.7 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Bulls.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
South Florida and Memphis both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 12, 2016 - South Florida 49 vs. Memphis 42
- Oct 02, 2015 - Memphis 24 vs. South Florida 17
