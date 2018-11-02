Stanford vs. Washington odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 8-3 on Huskies games

The two teams chasing Washington State in the Pac-12 North face off Saturday night when Washington hosts Stanford at 9 p.m. ET. The Huskies are favored by 10 points in the latest Stanford vs. Washington odds, with the over-under set at 45.5. Washington is 4-2 in the Pac-12, while Stanford is 3-2, so this is a critical showdown as the post-season begins to take shape. Before you place your own Stanford vs. Washington picks, you'll want to hear what SportsLine expert and Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts knows that Stanford has lost three of its last four games and is in dire need of a signature win to turn things around. Now, they face a Washington team they've beaten in 10 of the last 13 meetings.

Quarterback K.J. Costello has been putting up solid numbers despite Stanford's struggles. Last week, he passed for 323 yards, four TDs and no INTs against Washington State. The week before, he completed 76 percent of his passes for 231 yards in a 20-13 win at Arizona State. Costello ranks in the top 20 in yards (2,165), TDs (17) and completion percentage (67), and is tops in the Pac-12 in QB rating (155.9).

But just because Costello has been playing well doesn't mean Stanford can stay within the 10-point spread, especially on the road.

Washington will come out fighting after its title hopes ended last week with a shocking 12-10 loss to California. QB Jake Browning was just 11-of-21 for 148 yards, and he had exactly one TD and one INT for the fourth consecutive game.

Surprisingly, it's been running back Myles Gaskin keying Washington's offense. The Huskies are 4-0 when he gains at least 80 yards, 2-2 when he doesn't and 0-1 in the game he missed. Over the last three seasons, Washington is 15-1 when a running back goes for at least 100 yards.

Despite the offensive woes, the Huskies' defense has remained solid, ranking 12th in the nation at 301 yards per game allowed. Only once has it surrendered more than 20 points, and that was in overtime at Oregon.

