Tennessee entered the weekend with one of the top-ranked recruiting classes in the country, and it got even stronger on Sunday. Chandavian Bradley, a four-star edge rusher, according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to the Vols, choosing Tennessee over two other SEC schools in South Carolina and Texas A&M. Bradley took an official visit to Tennessee in May, which seemed enough to hook him.

"I was [on campus] for a good, like, three days, I'm pretty sure," Bradley told GoVols247. "I think by, like, midway through the second day, I was like, 'This is the spot.'"

Bradley is a Platte City, Missouri, native and is ranked as the No. 43 overall player in the 2023 class and the No. 6 edge rusher, according to 247Sports. He's also the top-ranked player in the state of Missouri.

Here's the scouting report on Bradley from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, who compares Bradley to former Miami Hurricane and current Buffalo Bill Gregory Rousseau.

Long, athletic defender that has high upside but is still early in his development. Athletic background includes basketball and track. Has twitch, gets off the ball quickly and closes to his target in a hurry. He is fluid and able to bend and dip and make offensive linemen miss their punch on him. Has played standing up and could continue to do that in college. Shows he can drop into coverage when asked to do that. 3-4 outside linebacker or weakside 4-3 end are most likely projections. Has to fill in, get stronger and be able to anchor in the on the run, but has high-end athletic ability. Could play early as a situational pass rusher as he adds that strength and learns additional technique. The comp of Rousseau is of him as a 222-pound high school senior. Rousseau is now 260 pounds, and Bradley could follow the same growth path or stay at a lower weight if he is more of a stand-up outside rush end. Regardless, the upside is high and early round possibilities are there if he reaches his ceiling.

Bradley is the 17th commitment in Tennessee's 2023 class and the second composite five-star behind quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava. His commitment keeps Tennessee's class ranked fifth in the country, and it's currently the top-ranked class in the SEC.