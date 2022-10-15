Who's Playing

No. 3 Alabama @ No. 6 Tennessee

Current Records: Alabama 6-0; Tennessee 5-0

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (Tennessee 17.8, Bama 12.5), so any points scored will be well earned.

On Saturday, the Volunteers' offense rose to the challenge against an LSU defense that boasted an average of only 14.8 points allowed. They were the clear victors by a 40-13 margin over the LSU Tigers. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Tennessee had established a 37-7 advantage. RB Jabari Small and QB Hendon Hooker were among the main playmakers for Tennessee as the former rushed for two TDs and 127 yards on 22 carries and the latter passed for two TDs and 239 yards on 27 attempts in addition to picking up 63 yards on the ground. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Small has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Special teams collected 16 points for Tennessee. K Chase McGrath delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 24-20 victory. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. It was another big night for Bama's RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who picked up 154 yards on the ground on 21 carries.

The Volunteers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tennessee enters the contest with 547.8 yards per game on average, which is the best in the nation. Bama has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the nation when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 32 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee in the last eight years.