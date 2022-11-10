No. 18 Texas tries to keep its Big 12 Championship Game hopes alive with a home game against undefeated No. 4 TCU. The Longhorns held off a late comeback in a 34-27 victory over Kansas State to move up in the CFP Rankings behind 209 yards rushing and a touchdown from running back Bijan Robinson.

TCU is putting together a magical campaign after putting together just the fifth 9-0 start in Big 12 history. The Frogs already have wins over Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Oklahoma and have nearly earned a trip to the Big 12 Championship Game. Quarterback Max Duggan has completed 66% of his passes for 2,407 yards passing, 282 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns.

The Frogs have dominated this matchup in the Big 12 era and hold a 7-3 record against the rival Longhorns. However, Texas edged TCU 32-27 behind a monster 216-yard rushing performance by running back Robinson. However, both of these teams missed bowl games. The last game between these teams when both were ranked was a 34-13 win by No. 7 Texas over No. 19 TCU on Sept. 8, 2007.

Texas vs. TCU: Need to know

Battle of finishers: These two programs have managed games the opposite ways over the first 10 weeks of the season. Texas has gotten out to big leads and quick starts before squandering them. All three losses in 2022 featured a second-half collapse. To the contrary, TCU has gotten down by as many as 18 points and come back to win and stay undefeated. If Texas gets up early, keep the TV on. The game is far from over.

Running game: Texas boasts perhaps the nation's best running back in Bijan Robinson. The junior already has more than 1,100 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns after a seventh straight 100-yard performance. Robinson has also gotten involved in the passing game with 314 yards receiving and another two scores. However, TCU running back Kendre Miller is quietly putting together an elite season of his own. Miller is also one of eight Power Five running backs to clear 1,000 yards, but boasts the least carries out of any 1,000-yard rusher. Duggan also has no issue getting involved in the running game with 282 yards and four scores.

Experience vs. Talent: The quarterback battle in this game could not be more different. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is a superstar freshman with 173 career pass attempts. He flashed incredible potential in five quarters against Alabama and Oklahoma, but has fallen back to earth and is completing just 50% of his passes over the last three games. Conversely, TCU quarterback Max Duggan has thrown more than 1,000 career attempts and ranks top 10 nationally in both yards per attempt and passing touchdowns. Whichever quarterback stands up in the big moments will likely emerge victorious. So far, that's been Duggan.

How to watch Texas vs. TCU live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Texas vs. TCU prediction, picks

The Longhorns rate well in most analytic systems thanks to a close game against Alabama and a blowout of a quarterback-less Oklahoma team. However, the Longhorns also have losses to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, along with a close game against Iowa State. One of these teams knows how to finish games, and it's the boys in purple. Prediction: TCU +7



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU SU Texas TCU TCU TCU TCU Texas Texas

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 11, and which top-25 teams will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.