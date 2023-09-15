The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0) will look to keep their momentum going when they take on the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) on Saturday. The Longhorns are coming off a monumental win as they upset then-No. 3 Alabama last week. Meanwhile, Wyoming is hoping to add another upset win over a Big 12 team to its resume as the Cowboys knocked off Texas Tech in their season opener. Wyoming went 7-5 last season, while Texas went 8-4.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are favored by 29.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Wyoming odds, and the over/under is 48.5 points.

Texas vs. Wyoming spread: Texas -29.5

Texas vs. Wyoming over/under: 48.5 points

Texas vs. Wyoming money line: Texas: -5294, Wyoming: +1750

What you need to know about Texas

Last Saturday, Texas was able to grind out a solid victory over Alabama, taking the game 34-24. Quarterback Quinn Ewers looked spectacular, throwing for 349 yards and three touchdowns on 38 attempts. Receiver Adonai Mitchell was another key contributor, finding the endzone twice with 78 receiving yards.

Mitchell is one of three Texas receivers with over 100 yards and a touchdown reception this season. Xavier Worthy led the Big 12 in receiving touchdowns in each of the last two years, and he leads the team with 12 catches and 165 yards this season. The Longhorns defense has also been stout, with seven sacks and four interceptions through two games.

What you need to know about Wyoming

Meanwhile, Wyoming didn't have too much trouble with Portland State at home on Saturday as it won 31-17. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Wyoming had established a 21-point advantage. QB Andrew Peasley looked spectacular while leading his team to the win, throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns, while WR Ayir Asante had 78 receiving yards and two scores.

Wyoming has rushed for at least 170 yards in both of its contests, utilizing a dual-back system, with Peasley also being a factor. Sam Scott leads the team with 114 yards, with Peasley adding 111. They've helped Wyoming average 33 points per game after the Cowboys put up just 19.7 PPG over their last 10 games of 2022.

