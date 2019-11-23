Tulane vs. UCF: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Tulane vs. UCF football game
Who's Playing
Tulane (home) vs. UCF (away)
Current Records: Tulane 6-4; UCF 7-3
What to Know
The UCF Knights have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Tulane Green Wave at noon ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. The Knights are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
UCF was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 34-31 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. UCF's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Adrian Killins Jr., who rushed for 95 yards and one TD on ten carries, and RB Otis Anderson, who rushed for 66 yards and one TD on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Killins Jr.'s 57-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Tulane came up short against the Temple Owls last week, falling 29-21. One thing holding Tulane back was the mediocre play of QB Justin McMillan, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 3.81 yards per passing attempt.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCF enters the contest with 541.6 yards per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation. Tulane has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 10th most rushing touchdowns in the league at 29. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Knights are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Green Wave.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
Tulane and UCF both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 05, 2016 - UCF 37 vs. Tulane 6
- Oct 03, 2015 - Tulane 45 vs. UCF 31
