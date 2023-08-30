The UCF Knights open the 2023 season, their first as a member of the Big 12 Conference, as they host the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday night in Orlando. This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams, with both schools deadlocked at two wins apiece. UCF is looking to start the 2023 season off on a winning note after losing their final two games last season, the AAC Championship Game at Tulane and the Military Bowl vs. Duke.

Kickoff at FBC Mortgage Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Knights are 36.5-point favorites in the latest UCF vs. Kent State odds per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Kent State vs. UCF picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCF vs. Kent State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Kent State vs. UCF:

UCF vs. Kent State spread: Knights -36.5

UCF vs. Kent State over/under: 55.5 points

UCF vs. Kent State money line: Knights -10000, Golden Flashes +1850

UCF vs. Kent State picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Kent State can cover



The Golden Flashes are essentially starting from scratch under new coach Kenni Burns, who comes from Minnesota as the assistant head coach and running backs coach. The team returns zero starters on offense and only four on defense, so Burns is essentially starting with a blank slate. Former head coach Sean Lewis left this offseason to take over duties as Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado.

While it seems unlikely that the team can repeat its 5-7 record from 2022, Burns will have multiple options from which to select his team's starting quarterback. Devin Kargman is the lone holdover from last season and is joined by Jaren Lewis (Kansas State transfer) and Michael Alaimo (Purdue transfer). On defense, Kent State returns four starters from a team that allowed 433.2 yards per game, the most among any MAC team in last season.

Why UCF can cover

The Knights went 9-5 last season, despite losing their final two games under head coach Gus Malzahn. Ole Miss transfer quarterback John Rhys Plumlee started 13 games, throwing for 2,586 yards with 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 862 yards and 11 scores. Despite being sacked 29 times, the third most of any FBS QB, Plumlee's rushing yardage total ranked second among all quarterbacks in FBS competition.

UCF's potent offense ranked 16th in yards per game last season with 469.6 and the Knights return eight starters in 2023. Running back R.J. Harvey returns after a 796-yard, five-touchdown season as the team's backup running back. Defensively, UCF held seven opponents last season under 20 points and looks to do the same against a very inexperienced Kent State offensive unit. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kent State vs. UCF picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UCF vs. Kent State, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kent State vs. UCF spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up nearly $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.