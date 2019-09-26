UCLA vs. Arizona odds, line, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 42-18 run

After a thrilling come-from-behind win a week ago, the UCLA Bruins are hoping they won't need to rally back from 32 points down when they play the Arizona Wildcats in a key Pac-12 game from Tucson. The Bruins (1-3) are 1-1 on the road this year, while the Wildcats (2-1) are 2-0 at home and coming off a bye. Saturday's kickoff from Arizona Stadium is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, and UCLA leads the all-time series 25-16-2. Arizona is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest UCLA vs. Arizona odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 71. Before making any UCLA vs. Arizona picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that after losing at Hawaii in the season opener, the Wildcats have bounced back in a big way with double-digit wins over Northern Arizona (65-41) and Texas Tech (28-14). Senior quarterback Khalil Tate is a dynamic dual-threat play-maker and leads the Wildcats in both passing and rushing. Tate has completed 50-of-79 passes for 684 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing 32 times for 238 yards and two scores.

Tate's favorite target so far has been junior wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham, who leads the Wildcats with 12 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He caught five passes for 35 yards in the win over Texas Tech and had three receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns against Northern Arizona.

But just because the Wildcats are perfect at home does not guarantee they will cover the UCLA vs. Arizona spread on Saturday.

That's because UCLA has a dual threat of its own in sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who led the Bruins to an incredible 67-63 come-from-behind victory over 19th-ranked Washington State last week, a win that may have saved UCLA's season. The Bruins trailed by 32 points in the third quarter before rallying as Thompson-Robinson completed 25-of-38 passes for 507 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 57 yards and two more scores.

Defensively, the Bruins have been led by senior linebacker Krys Barnes, who is tops on the team with 36 tackles, including 25 solo. He also has one sack, one forced fumble and three passes defensed.

