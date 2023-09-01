The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers look to start off the Tim Beck era with a bang when the travel to Pasadena, Calif. to take on the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in the 2023 season opener for both programs. Coastal Carolina is coming off a 9-4 season in 2022, which included a loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. UCLA is also looking to build off a 9-4 overall record last season, but will have to do so without the services of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet, who have since moved on to the NFL. This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Kickoff from the Rose Bowl is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Bruins are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 65.5. Before making any UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina spread: UCLA -14.5

UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 65.5 points

UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina money line: Coastal Carolina +463, UCLA -658

UCLA: LB Darius Muasau has 361 career tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 29.5 tackles for loss

CCU: QB Grayson McCall owns a career passer rating of 186.8

Why UCLA can cover

The Bruins are looking to take the next step and compete for a Pac-12 South title in Chip Kelly's sixth year running the program. Ethan Garbers won the starting quarterback job in training camp, but UCLA will still give talented freshman Dante Moore a chance to showcase his talents. UCLA hit the transfer portal to find a replacement for Zach Charbonnet, with former Ball State standout Carson Steele expected to take over the role as lead back.

UCLA has multiple impact players on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Darius Muasau is a tackling machine, who should compete for All-Conference honors as a senior this fall. He will be joined by fellow linebacker Laiatu Latu and defensive tackle Jay Toia in the Bruins' stout front seven.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Coastal Carolina returns one of the most efficient and productive quarterbacks in the country in senior Grayson McCall. The three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year enters his final college season with 8,086 passing yards, 78 touchdown passes, 8 interceptions, and a passer rating of 186.6. He's also rushed for 1,065 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Chanticleers will be playing for a new head coach in 2023, with Tim Beck taking over for Jamey Chadwell, who left for the same job at Liberty. Beck, who has an extensive offensive background, joins Coastal Carolina after stops at N.C. State, Texas, Ohio State, and Nebraska.

How to make UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina picks

