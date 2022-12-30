Two squads from the Pac-12 and ACC do battle on Friday in the Sun Bowl as No. 18 UCLA faces Pittsburgh. The Bruins can capture their first 10-win season since 2014 with a victory vs. the Panthers in Chip Kelly's fifth season. It would be the team's first successful bowl appearance under Kelly after pulling out of the Holiday Bowl in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Pitt followed up an ACC championship in 2021 with an inconsistent campaign, losing games against Georgia Tech and Tennessee by one score. However, the Panthers ended the year strong, winning four straight games capped off by a 42-16 victory over Miami in the finale. The Sun Bowl provides a preview of the 2023 Panthers as the program attempts to recapture its 2021 form.

Pitt and UCLA have played 14 times in history, but none in the last 50 years. The Bruins hold a 9-5 all-time advantage, including a 38-28 victory over the Panthers in 1972. However, these two teams have never played at a neutral site or in a bowl game.

How to watch Sun Bowl live

Date: Friday, Dec. 30 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

UCLA vs. Pittsburgh: Need to know

Running for miles: UCLA boasted one of the top rushing offenses in all of college football, ranked behind only behind the service academies and Ole Miss in rushing offense. The Bruins cleared 246 yards rushing per game as running back Zach Charbonnet led the program with 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is also a true dual-threat quarterback with more than 2,800 yards passing and 600 yards rushing during a breakout senior season. Pitt has the best rushing defense in the ACC, but UCLA is a unique challenge.

Key departures: Pitt was somewhat disappointing during an 8-4 campaign, but three missing players makes the Panthers' job vs. UCLA that much more difficult. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey will miss the game after undergoing surgery, while top running back Israel Abanikanda opted out after declaring for the NFL Draft. Quarterback Kedon Slovis transferred to BYU, leaving a handful of backups likely to take snaps. At this point, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet expect to play in El Paso.

Reliance on passing: With Abanikanda out, Pitt's offense will rely heavily on its No. 79-yanked passing offense. Senior Nick Patti will make just the second start of his career after completing 9 of 20 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in his lone appearance against Tennessee. He has a great receiving duo in 50-catch receivers Jared Wayne and Konata Mumpfield against a UCLA defense that ranks No. 120 nationally in passing yards allowed.

Sun Bowl prediction, picks

UCLA emerged as a legitimate Pac-12 championship contender during the season and should be able to keep the momentum rolling against a Pitt squad missing several of its best players. The Bruins have been the better team all year, and that should continue in El Paso. Prediction: UCLA -5.5



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS UCLA Pittsburgh UCLA UCLA UCLA Pittsburgh UCLA SU UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA Pittsburgh UCLA

