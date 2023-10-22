Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: South Florida 4-4, UConn 1-6

What to Know

UConn is 0-5 against South Florida since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The UConn Huskies will look to defend their home field against the South Florida Bulls at 3:30 p.m. ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, UConn will stroll into this one as the favorite.

UConn finally caught a break after seven consecutive losses dating back to last season. They walked away with a 38-31 victory over Rice two weeks ago. UConn was down 14-0 with 0:33 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy seven-point victory.

Ta'Quan Roberson looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 215 yards and two touchdowns while completing 78.9% of his passes. Justin Joly was another key contributor, picking up 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored South Florida last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a serious blow against FAU, falling 56-14. South Florida has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, South Florida had strong showings from Nay'Quan Wright, who rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries, and Byrum Brown, who threw for 179 yards and a touchdown.

UConn's win lifted them to 1-6 while South Florida's loss dropped them down to 4-4.

South Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

UConn is a slight 1-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 57 points.

Series History

South Florida has won all of the games they've played against UConn in the last 8 years.