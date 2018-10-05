Utah State vs. BYU odds: Expert picks and predictions from data scientist who's 5-0 on Cougars games

A heated intrastate rivalry renews Friday when BYU hosts Utah State at 9 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 3-2 and have two road upsets of Power 5 programs to their credit, but are coming off their worst performance of the season in a blowout loss to Washington. The Aggies are 3-1 and have reeled off three consecutive dominant victories after coming up short against powerful Michigan State in Week 1. They are looking for their second consecutive victory in this series following a 16-point win last season. BYU is a 2.5-point sportsbook favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 55 in the latest BYU vs. Utah State odds. Before you make any BYU vs. Utah State picks, listen to what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

Oh knows the Cougars will be eager to gain the upper hand in this rivalry. The teams have split the past four meetings and Utah State took advantage of a down year for BYU last season and cruised to a 40-26 win.

Coming off a disappointing four-win campaign, the Cougars have responded with a mostly solid start that has included two upsets as double-digit underdogs. They gained national attention with a 24-21 victory against a Wisconsin team favored by three touchdowns. BYU essentially beat the Badgers at their own game with a physical, run-based attack supported by a solid defense. The Cougars rushed for 194 yards on one of the stingiest defensive units in the country.

But just because the Cougars have excelled against top-flight competition doesn't mean they are assured of covering against rugged Utah State, which has held its own in this series and is quietly having a breakout season.

The Aggies earned their own national acclaim by taking Michigan State to the wire in a nationally televised 38-31 loss as a nearly four-touchdown underdog. They took an early lead, then later overcame a 13-point deficit to go ahead 31-30 with 5:05 to play.

Utah State has since rolled to three straight wins by an average of 39 points against New Mexico State, Tennessee State and Air Force.

