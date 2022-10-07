The No. 18 UCLA Bruins will try to remain unbeaten when they face the No. 11 Utah Utes on Saturday afternoon. UCLA stayed perfect on the season when it beat then-No. 15 Washington last week. Utah has bounced back from a season-opening loss to Florida with four consecutive wins, including a 42-16 blowout against Oregon State its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Utes are favored by 3.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Utah odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 64.5. Before entering any Utah vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

UCLA vs. Utah spread: UCLA +3.5

UCLA vs. Utah over/under: 64.5 points

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA has been one of the most pleasant surprises in college football this season, racing out to a 5-0 start. The Bruins have won three of those games in blowout fashion, including a road win at Colorado. The final score of their game against Washington last week was deceiving, as they held a 24-point lead in the third quarter before allowing 16 garbage-time points in the fourth quarter.

Senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,211 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 223 yards and three scores. Senior running back Zach Charbonnet has rushed for 417 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. The Bruins have covered the spread in six of their last eight games, including five consecutive conference games.

Why Utah can cover

Utah could have easily given up on its season after losing a heartbreaking game at Florida to open the year, but the Utes have responded with a resilient stretch of games. They have won all four of their games since then by at least three touchdowns, including a 42-16 blowout against Oregon State last week. Utah has covered the spread in all four of those games, so the Utes are undervalued by the betting market right now.

Junior quarterback Cameron Rising has thrown for 1,153 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he is backed up by a dominant defense. The Utes have not allowed more than 16 points in a game since their season opener. They have won and covered the spread in five consecutive games against UCLA, and they are available at a reasonable price this week due to UCLA's winning streak.

