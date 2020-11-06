The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the No. 25 Liberty Flames at noon ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Virginia Tech is 4-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while Liberty is 6-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. It's the first time the two programs have ever gone head-to-head and Liberty has already knocked off one ACC team so far this season.

However, Virginia Tech is a cut above a Syracuse squad that has only managed one win on the season. The Hokies are favored by 15-points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Liberty odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 67.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Liberty spread: Virginia Tech -15

Virginia Tech vs. Liberty over-under: 67.5 points

Virginia Tech vs. Liberty money line: Virginia Tech -600, Liberty +450

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

The Hokies netted a 42-35 victory over the Louisville Cardinals last Saturday. QB Hendon Hooker continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, accumulating 183 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 68 yards. Hooker completed all 10 passes that he threw in the game and Virginia Tech continued to commit to running the football authoritatively.

The Hokies have rushed for at least 210 yards as a team in every game this season, and they're averaging 290.2 yards on the ground per contest with 20 rushing touchdowns. Hooker leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns, while Khalil Herbert is second in the ACC with 804 yards rushing to go along with six rushing scores of his own.

What you need to know about Liberty

Meanwhile, the Flames took their contest against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles two weeks ago by a conclusive 56-35 score. QB Malik Willis went off for Liberty as he passed for six TDs and 345 yards on 31 attempts, in addition to rushing for one TD and 97 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Willis this season. Willis has now produced 1,617 total yards and 15 total touchdowns on the season.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Virginia Tech enters the game with 20 rushing touchdowns, good for fourth best in the nation. Liberty has displayed some offensive firepower of its own as the Flames come into the contest boasting the seventh most rushing yards per game in the nation at 255.5.

