One of the top edge rushers in the country is set to make his college commitment live on National Signing Day. Four-star linebacker Tausili Akana will be choosing between several of the top programs in the country as well as one new arrival to the blue-chip recruiting scene. You can watch the commitment live on the 247Sports Youtube channel in the video player embedded below.

Akana ranks as the No. 34 overall prospect and No. 4 edge rusher in the 2023 cycle, according to the 247Sports player rankings, carrying the status as the top-rated player from the state of Utah. The hometown Utes are listed as one of his finalists, along with Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas and Colorado. The Buffs were among the first Power Five programs to extend a scholarship offer to Akana with the previous coaching staff first expressing interest back in March 2021. Things have changed now that Colorado is led by Deion Sanders, and Coach Prime does carry some familiarity already as Jackson State also made an offer to Akana nearly a year ago in January 2022.

Currently, the 247Sports Crystal Ball heavily favors Oklahoma to land Akana's commitment. Akana took official visits to Oklahoma, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M during the season, but it was here in December that the 247Sports experts all locked in their predictions for the highly rated edge rusher to end up in Norman, Oklahoma. Jeff Brohm and Louisville managed to get in for Akana's final visit after the coaching change, but despite the late pitch, the Cardinals did not make his list of stated finalists.

Akana was an All-American Bowl selection, and 247Sports' Cooper Petagna writes that though he will need some time to develop beyond a role as a situational pass rusher, he "projects as an all-conference prospect at a Power Five program."