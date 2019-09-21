Watch Rice vs. Baylor: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Rice (home) vs. Baylor (away)

Current Records: Rice 0-3-0; Baylor 2-0-0

What to Know

Baylor have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Rice at 7 p.m. ET at Rice Stadium. Baylor doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 26.5-point advantage in the spread.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Baylor's strategy against UT-San Antonio two weeks ago. The Bears steamrolled UT-San Antonio 63-14. Denzel Mims and Charlie Brewer were among the main playmakers for Baylor as the former caught seven passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns and the latter passed for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Mims didn't help his team much against S.F. Austin three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Rice has been struggling to pick up a win, with their matchup against Texas last week making it three winless games in a row. Rice played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-13 blowout to Texas. Rice was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-nothing.

Baylor's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Rice's loss dropped them down to 0-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Rice haven't thrown an interception yet this season. As for Baylor, they have yet to throw a single interception, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.70

Odds

The Bears are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Owls.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 26-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Baylor have won both of the games they've played against Rice in the last five years.