Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Kentucky 6-4, South Carolina 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

South Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in a SEC East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

Last Saturday, everything came up roses for South Carolina at home against Vanderbilt as the team secured a 47-6 victory.

Spencer Rattler looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 351 yards and three touchdowns while completing 77.8% of his passes, and also punching in a rushing scores. Another player making a difference was Mario Anderson, who rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries.

Meanwhile, Kentucky gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by Alabama at home and fell 49-21. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Kentucky in their matchups with Alabama: they've now lost three in a row.

Kentucky's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ray Davis, who gained 58 total yards and two touchdowns, and Ramon Jefferson who rushed for 73 yards. Jefferson really tore up the turf during one magnificent 74-yard run.

South Carolina's win bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Kentucky, they have yet to win a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 6-4 record.

Looking forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with Kentucky going off as just a 1.5-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when expected to win.

South Carolina was able to grind out a solid victory over Kentucky when the teams last played back in October of 2022, winning 24-14. Does South Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Kentucky turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Kentucky is a slight 1.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 8 games against South Carolina.