Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 19 Wake Forest (home) vs. Louisville (away)

Current Records: Wake Forest 5-0-0; Louisville 3-2-0

What to Know

Louisville lost both of their matches to Wake Forest last season, on scores of 42-32 and 56-35, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Louisville and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at BB&T Field. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Cardinals came out on top in a nail-biter against Boston College last week, sneaking past 41-39. Louisville's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Javian Hawkins, who rushed for 172 yards and one TD on 25 carries, and QB Malik Cunningham, who accumulated 288 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on six carries. Hawkins didn't help his team much against Florida State three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest and Boston College couldn't quite live up to the 69.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Two weeks ago, Wake Forest narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Boston College 27-24. The win was familiar territory for the Demon Deacons, who now have five in a row.

The Cardinals are expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take the Cardinals against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Their wins bumped the Cardinals to 3-2 and the Demon Deacons to 5-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.65

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 65

Series History

Wake Forest and Louisville both have two wins in their last four games.