Multiple College Football Playoff contenders face challenges during the Week 5 college football schedule. No. 5 Clemson survived in overtime against Wake Forest and now the Tigers are 6.5-point favorites against No. 10 NC State in the Week 5 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook. No. 2 Alabama, meanwhile, faces its first SEC West opponent as the Crimson Tide travel to take on No. 20 Arkansas (+17) in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS game.

Unbeaten SEC teams are slated to meet in Oxford as No. 7 Kentucky travels to take on No. 14 Ole Miss (-6.5). Which college football lines have the most value on Saturday? Before locking in any college football bets on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 5 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 115-94 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 10-5 so far this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 5 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top Week 5 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 5: He's going Under 45.5 in the SEC West matchup between No. 17 Texas A&M and Mississippi State at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Aggies are giving up just 11.8 points per game this season. Mississippi State is giving up 21.3, but its task got a little easier this week with Texas A&M losing star wide receiver Ainias Smith (leg) for the season. Sallee expects the Bulldogs to focus on stopping the A&M run game, which should keep this score low.

"Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett isn't going to be intimidated by anything he sees on tape from the Aggies this week, especially since the Aggies will be without Smith," Sallee told SportsLine. "The game plan for Mississippi State is simple ... stop Devon Achane and stop the Aggies." See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 5 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a big underdog he says will win outright. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 5 of college football? And which college football picks need to be part of your parlays? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.