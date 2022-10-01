One of the marquee matchups on the Week 5 college football schedule features Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide traveling to face KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. Young has thrown at least three touchdowns passes in three of his first four games this season, helping the Crimson Tide average 48.2 points per contest. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks suffered their first loss of the season last week in a 23-21 final against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The latest Week 5 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Crimson Tide as 17-point favorites on the road. Elsewhere in the SEC, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are 4-point favorites against Texas A&M and No. 7 Kentucky is a 6.5-point road underdog against No. 14 Ole Miss. Before locking in any college football bets on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 5 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 115-94 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 10-5 so far this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Top Week 5 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 5: He's backing the Under 45.5 in Mississippi State vs. No. 17 Texas A&M at 4 p.m. ET in Starkville.

Mississippi State scored just 16 points in its only SEC matchup thus far as the Bulldogs lost 31-16 to the Tigers in Week 3. The Aggies, meanwhile, haven't scored much against anybody this season. Texas A&M is averaging just 18 points per game against its FBS opponents -- Appalachian State, Miami (Fla.) and Arkansas.

Furthermore, the Aggies lost star receiver Ainias Smith (leg) for the season, making this offense even more one-dimensional.

"The game plan for Mississippi State is simple: stop Devon Achane and stop the Aggies," Sallee told SportsLine. "Once they accomplish that, it'll be easy for the Bulldogs to deflate the football." See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

