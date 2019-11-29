West Virginia vs. TCU odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Horned Frogs will be looking to secure bowl eligibility to help salvage a tough season when TCU hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 battle on Friday. The Horned Frogs started the season 3-1 but hit several roadblocks once they reached the meat of their conference schedule, losing to ranked Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma by a combined 18 points. That includes a 28-24 loss to the Sooners last week that dropped TCU to 5-6. The Mountaineers have run much of the same gauntlet and enter Friday's contest at 4-7 after a 20-13 loss to Oklahoma State. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. ET. The Horned Frogs are 13.5-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. TCU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43. Before making any West Virginia vs. TCU picks of your own, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, it has broken down West Virginia vs. TCU. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football betting lines and trends for West Virginia vs. TCU:

West Virginia vs. TCU spread: TCU -13.5

West Virginia vs. TCU over-under: 43

West Virginia vs. TCU money line: Horned Frogs -601, Mountaineers +432

TCU: QB Max Duggan has rushed for at least 70 yards in five of the past six games.

WVU: QB Jarret Doege has thrown for 541 yards and four TDs with no interceptions in two starts.

The model has taken into account that the Horned Frogs are solid against the pass, allowing just 203.5 yards per game through the air, and the Mountaineers, who are 2-6-1 against the spread in their last nine Friday games, don't have a running game to speak of. They rank 129th in the nation at 72.1 rushing yards per game, so TCU will be able to focus on the pass. Linebacker Garret Wallow is the leader on defense with 113 tackles, but the depth is in the secondary. Safeties Trevon Moehrig (58 tackles), Ar'Darius Washington (42) and Vernon Scott (39) make plays all over the field. The trio has combined for eight interceptions, 18 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two recoveries. Scott returned one of his picks for a touchdown.

Offensively, TCU averages 417.7 yards per game, and the running game is the strength of the attack. The Horned Frogs have two strong running backs, with Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua combining for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns, and freshman quarterback Max Duggan has 532 yards and six scores. Duggan also has thrown for 1,933 yards and 15 touchdowns, with top wideout Jalen Reagor snagging 37 passes for 554 yards and five scores.

The Horned Frogs have a balanced team, but that doesn't mean they will cover the West Virginia vs. TCU spread.

The Mountaineers are 14-3 against the spread in their last 17 road games against teams with a losing home record. The Horned Frogs have gone 2-4 in Fort Worth and West Virginia is all about the passing game this season. The Mountaineers average just 72.1 yards on the ground, but they put up 256.9 through the air and average 31.5 points. Doege, a Bowling Green transfer, has taken over at quarterback and has completed 69.4 percent of his passes in two-plus games and threw for 307 yards and a TD in the loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Mountaineers' defense has produced 31 sacks. Brothers Dante and Darius Stills each have seven sacks from the tackle spots, and five other players have at least two. Cornerback Keith Washington has three picks and nine passes defended.

So who wins TCU vs. West Virginia? And which side of the spread is hitting nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the TCU vs. West Virginia spread to back on Friday, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks.