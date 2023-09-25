Since 2011, the NFL has utilized its Salute to Service program as a way to honor and empower active service members, veterans and their families. The NFL works in partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, the Pat Tillman Foundation, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the United Service Organizations and the Wounded Warrior Project to raise money and awareness of important issues related to those who serve. The NFL has contributed more than $65 million to Salute to Service partners in the decade-plus that they've worked together.

One of the annual highlight of the NFL schedule is each team hosting a Salute to Service game during the regular season. Teams will wear special Salute to Service gear, and custom logos will be featuring throughout each team's stadium during their designated game. NFL Salute to Service gear is extremely popular as well because not only is it an exciting twist on standard NFL apparel, but the proceeds go to NFL Salute to Service partners.

Fanatics revealed its Salute to Service gear collection on Monday, September 25, so it's time to gear up with the top 2023 NFL Salute to Service items. Shop now.

Just in: Nike 2023 NFL Salute to Service hoodies

Fanatics

This just in! The Nike 2023 NFL Salute to Service team hoodies are now available.. Featuring the selected team's logo on both the front and the sleeve as well as a distressed brown background, this hoodie is the perfect addition for any fall football fan's collection.

This hoodie is available at Fanatics for $100.

Why we like this 2023 NFL Salute to Service hoodie:

The officially licensed midweight hoodie is ideal for moderate fall temperatures.

Treatment washed for a distressed look.

Available for all 32 NFL teams.

Available now: 2023 NFL Salute to Service team hats

Fanatics

The New Era 2023 NFL Salute to Service team hats have arrived! The camouflage background with a bold team logo on the front make it the perfect unique gift for any NFL fan.

The hat is available at Fanatics for $40.

Why we like the Nike 2023 NFL Salute to Service hat:

This New Era hat features an embroidered team logo at the front panels with a contrast undervisor and the official NFL Salute to Service patch at the rear.



Its stretch-fit design makes it a great one-size-fits all option.

Available for all 32 NFL teams.

New release: 2023 NFL Salute to Service jerseys

Fanatics

These officially-licensed Nike 2023 NFL Salute to Service jerseys are a one-of-a-kind item fans need to add to their collection now.

The jersey is available at Fanatics for $185.

Why we like the 2023 NFL Salute to Service jersey:

It features a military-inspired color scheme with an American Flag patch on the right sleeve and the Salute to Service ribbon on the other.

Available for Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Barry Sanders, Walter Payton and many other of the league's top players from the past and present.

