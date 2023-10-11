Apple

If there's one thing most of us can agree on, it's that Apple products are terrific -- even better marked down for October Prime Day 2023 on Amazon. Amazon shares our love for Apple tech and sound, made clear by these seriously good, sometimes rare, Amazon Big Deal Days big discounts on the very best Apple products the mega retailer has to offer.

If you're looking for killer sound at the gym or on your walk to work or school, you'll appreciate the Apple AirPod Pro 2, $189 (reduced from $249). Apple aficionados will note this sweet deal on the Apple Watch Ultra, now $749 (reduced from $799). Apple Watch Ultra rarely goes on sale, so we recommend jumping on the $50 savings (quickly!). And the Apple Watch 9 is the tech brand's latest, we love this clearance deal on the Apple Watch 8, starting at $319 (reduced from $399).

Keep reading for our take on the very best October Prime Day deals on Apple products.

Our favorite Prime Day Apple Deal: Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 8

Save $70: Apple AirPods Max

Apple's top-of-the-line sound comes by way of Apple AirPods Max. Featuring high-fidelity sound, Apple's over-ear headphones have been an Amazon top seller since their release in December 2020. A hit with teens, gym enthusiasts, Apple AirPods Max features sleek styling in five color choices with the Active Noise Cancelling option, which completely blocks out sound.

While technically not an Amazon October Prime Day deal, Apple AirPods Max is on sale at Amazon, now $479 (reduced from $549).

Top features of Apple AirPods Max:

We like Transparency Mode for your sound without completely blocking the world around you.

The spacial audio feature creates theatre-like sound.

The ear cushions are designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam for a comfortable, exceptional fit.

These headphones seamlessly switch between Apple devices.

Best price ever ($189) on Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon

Reviewers rave about the sound quality of Apple AirPods Pro 2. Says one reviewer: "The soundstage it creates is astounding. I can not only hear individual instruments, I can detect where they are on the stage! I feel like I am listening to a live performance. If there are a pair of earbuds ever made with better sound at this price, I'd like to hear them."

"I expected a lot and got it. In fact, the sound exceeded my expectations."

Top features of the Apple AirPods Pro 2:



Enjoy better noise cancellation (2x) than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro.



Get up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case.



The charge case has a U1 chip for Precision Finding when lost.



These are sweat-resistant enough for gym use (IP54 rated).



Available with your choice of Lightning and USB-C charging cases ($50 extra).



If you don't need the advanced features of the AirPods Pro 2 (such as 3D spatial audio and a USB-C charging case), consider the second generation Apple AirPods. They're on sale at Amazon's October Prime Day sale for $89, their best price of 2023.

Top features of the Apple AirPods (second generation):

These are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100.

Get up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case.

These AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices.

Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. You can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay healthy, safe and connected. It's a helpful, stylish accessory for users of all ages who want to monitor their health while staying safe on the go. It's rated IPX6, so while you can't wear it swimming, it will resist sweat at the gym and splashes of water.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in four colors and two sizes (41mm and 45mm). It pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android smartphones.

Shop a terrific price on the new Apple Watch Series 9



While it's not on sale yet, Amazon has already dropped the price of the Apple Watch 9 below Apple's list price. So if you want the latest generation, you can get it for $399 by ordering it from Amazon.

The most impressive upgrade coming with the Apple Watch 9 is probably Siri Health. This will make starting your workouts and getting status updates along the way a breeze. Instead of navigating the watch screen, just say "Siri, start an outdoor run workout" or "Siri, start a yoga workout." Your new watch will immediately start tracking the activity, even when you're not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

You can also ask Siri for updates during a session like what your current heart rate is or how much distance you've covered so far. With this voice command functionality, you won't have to stop or slow down to look at your watch when you want to check your stats. Finally, you can log health data with Siri, too. Log your latest weight check in, the start of your period, or when you've taken your medication all via voice command.

When you pair Siri Health with the new Double Tap feature, mid-workout watch navigation will be easier than ever. Double Tap is a new gesture you can use to interact with your watch without having to touch the screen. Simply tap your index and thumb finger together twice in a row and the Apple Watch 9 will answer or end a call, start or stop a timer, play or pause your music or whatever else you need it to do.

The Apple Watch 9 is now available for purchase at Amazon and other retailers now. Prices start at $389. You can protect your investment by adding two years of Apple Care+ for $79.

Our favorite new features of the Apple Watch Series 9:

Siri Health turns Siri into your built-in fitness trainer, letting you start or stop workouts, check your health stats, and more with voice commands on your watch, with no Wi-Fi required.

The new double tap gesture lets you control any active app on your watch by double tapping your finger and thumb so you don't have to stop or slow down to navigate your watch.

The improved dictation is up to 25% more accurate so you can reply to texts, email and more while you work out.

Save $50 when you buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 on Amazon



The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49 mm) will also get the Siri Health voice command features and the double tap gesture. Then it adds a few more cool upgrades on top of those. Aside from the brighter screen (3,000 nits!), one of our favorite upgrades is the customizable watch face.

It also boasts improved depth and altitude tolerance. Dive as far as 100 meters (about 325 feet) or scale mountains as high as 9,000 meters (about 29,500 feet) above sea level. Since the tallest peak on earth is Mount Everest's 8,848-meter peak, that means you can take this to the top of literally any mountain on the planet.

The rugged and powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for $749, or $50 off the list price at Apple.

Our favorite new features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2:

Siri Health lets you access pretty much every fitness-related feature via voice command so your hands (and attention) are free to stick to your workout.

The double tap gesture gives you even more hands-free functionality to control your watch without having to touch or look at the screen.

The Modular Ultra watch face lets you customize which metrics are displayed so you can see all the data you care about on one screen.

These Apple accessories are also on sale for October Prime Day

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

