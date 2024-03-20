Amazon

Spring is a time of renewal, which means renewing your commitment to your fitness goals and, equally important, your commitment to a better recovery routine. Luckily, some of the most popular and best massage guns are all on deep discount during the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024. We found must-see deals on the latest Theragun Pro (save $130), Renpho (60% off) and more top-rated massage guns that optimize post-workout recovery, prevent soreness and improve muscle flexibility before and after workouts.

Read on to see all our favorite Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 deals or tap the button below to shop all the massage gun deals available this week.

Save over $130 on the fifth-generation Theragun Pro

Amazon

The Theragun Pro is one of the most powerful massage guns on the market by just about every measure. With a 16 mm amplitude and a maximum pressure of 60 pounds, it's powerful enough to reach the deepest layers of muscle tissue and melt away even the toughest knots.

The 4.4-star-rated percussive massage gun was originally priced at $599, but you have a chance to grab it during the sale for just $468.

60% off a top-rated massage gun: Renpho massage gun

Amazon

From the maker of CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite eye massager, this Renpho smart massage gun reaches a max speed of 2,800 rpm and a max pressure of 45 pounds. Those specs put it on par with leading brands like Therabody or Hyperice, but with a much smaller price tag.

During the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024, that price tag got even smaller. Get the powerful massage gun for just $80 (reduced from $200).

Get 30% off an Amazon Bestseller: Toloco Massage Gun

Amazon

The Toloco massage gun is a surprisingly powerful device packing a 12 mm amplitude and up to 3,200 RPMs. You'll also get 10 different massage heads, seven adjustable speeds and a battery that lasts up to six hours on a single charge.

The affordable-yet-powerful massage gun has earned more than 33,300 5-star ratings on Amazon.

Get it while it's on sale for $50 (reduced from $70). Then, clip the coupon on at checkout to reduce the price to $45.

Save 50% on a travel-size massage gun: Bob and Brad Q2 Mini



Amazon

The Bob and Brad Q2 Mini packs a lot of punch for such a small massage gun. With a maximum pressure of 32 pounds, you can get deep tissue massages even when you're on the go. It features a 7 mm amplitude and up to 3,000 RPM, all in a form factor that's small enough to fit in a purse or gym bag.

The portable massage gun has earned 4.7 stars from more than 10,700 Amazon ratings. Right now, shoppers have a chance to get it for half price -- just $60, reduced from $130.

A massage gun for under $30: Aerlang massage gun

Amazon

With six massage heads and 20 speed settings ranging from 1,600 up to 2,600 rpm, the 4.4-star-rated Aerlang is a versatile and powerful massage gun. If you've been hesitant to get on board with the new workout recovery trend, this deal is a great way to experience the magic of a post-workout massage gun routine without splurging on a Theragun or Hypervolt.

During the Amazon Big Spring Sale, you can get it for just $21, reduced from $30.

