You did it. You splurged on the latest Nike Dunks or scored a pair of Jordans. Better yet, you (gasp!) went all-in on your child's desire for "cool sneakers", which, as you have recently learned, don't come cheap. You've tried your best not to wrinkle your new Nike Dunk Pandas, even walking like a penguin until your ankles give out and you surrender to the occasional sneaker wrinkle. What you didn't surrender to, and quite frankly hadn't bargained for, is just how quickly your killer kicks got dirty. We're here to help with the best hacks to clean your sneakers.

We've done the dirty work for you, culling all the sneaker cleaning tricks, hacks and tools the Internet has to offer, finding the best sneaker cleaners online. Keep reading for the best tools we found to make your sneakers look like new.

We love this sneaker cleaning solution by Reshoevn8r, which can be used on just about any surface. Buyers call it "magic" We'll take it.

How to keep your sneakers clean

If you're unsure what's safe to put on your favorite sneakers or just how to get that giant scuff off the side, keep reading. These tools will help you keep your sneakers squeaky clean.

Best sneaker cleaner brush set: Reshoevn8r Signature Kit

Amazon

We touted the Reshoevn8r cleaning solution above, but we'd be remiss if we didn't call your attention to the Signature Kit, which includes sneaker cleaner for canvas, suede and mesh as well as two shoe trees and three cleaning brushes. A microfiber towel is also included.

This solution is safe for most materials, but we suggest tested the cleaning solution on an inconspicuous spot.

This set is $53 with coupon on Amazon (reduced from $55).

Top features of Reshoevn8r Signature Kit:

The cleaning solution is derived from coconut and jojoba oils.

This set includes three unique brushes to address different materials and textures.

This set also includes a sneaker laundry bag for cleaning canvas sneakers.

Best starter set: Jason Markk Shoe Cleaner Essentials

Amazon

Earning 4.5 stars on Amazon, the Jason Markk Starter Set won fans who touted this set's effectiveness, even bringing kids' sneakers back to life. An affordable sneaker cleaning set filled with essentials, it's the perfect size for travel, too.

This set is available for $30 at Amazon:

Top features of the Jason Markk Starter Set:

This set includes: A standard brush and a premium brush, one 2-ounce bottle of premium shoe repair cleaner, one 2-ounce bottle of repel, quick wipes and a premium microfiber towel that can be used on all surfaces including suede.

The repel creates a breathable barrier on the outside of the shoe that repels liquids and stains.

The cleaning solution can be used on leather, suede and nubuck.

This set can be used on most shoe materials. (Always spot check first on an inconspicuous location.)

Best sneaker wipes: Sneaker Lab Shoe Wipes

Amazon

Picture a baby wipe for your sneakers. Sneaker Lab Leather Wipes can be used regularly to help avoid buildup of dirt and stains on your sneakers. By creating an oil barrier to prevent stains and cracking, you'll help keep them looking like new, even when they're not.

Top features of Sneaker Lab Leather Wipes:

These wipes are gentle and made of leather.

This product builds a barrier between your shoes and dirt to prevent cracking and stains.

These wipes can be used on all leathers, including PUs.

Sneaker Lab Leather Wipes help protect sneakers from UV rays that may cause discoloration or cracks.

Best shoe freshener: Sof Sole Sneaker Care Kit

Amazon

Keeping your sneakers smelling fresh is just as important as making sure they're in mint condition. Sof Sole Sneaker Care Kit can help clean, waterproof and improve your shoe's smell in between cleanings.

This kit is available at Amazon for $32.

Top features of Sof Sole Sneaker Care Kit:

This kit includes cleanser, brush, shoe shield and shoe freshener.

The gentle cleaner removes hard-to-lift stains.

Repel helps waterproof shoes.

Best for white shoes: Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit

Amazon

Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaning Kit promises to lift dirt and help remove stains for sneakers using saddle soap, gentle oils and conditioner. A few drops goes a long way.

This kit available at Amazon, $22 (reduced from $30).

Top features of Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaning Kit:

This cleanser can be used on leather, suede and nubuck.

A gentle cleanser, only a few drops are needed per cleaning. One bottle can last years.

This cleanser is non-toxic.

This cleanser earns 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Best all-purpose solution: Mr. Clean Extra Durable Magic Eraser

Amazon

If you're looking for a quick and cost-effective way to rejuvenate your shoes, CBS Sports writer Fox Van Allen recommends you reach under your bathroom sink and grab a Magic Eraser. The simple cleaning tool does a surprisingly through job on sneakers, especially dirtied soles. This isn't the most gentle option, so don't use Magic Eraser on your expensive, collectible sneakers. But they are a great choice for keeping your everyday running shoes looking a lot more like new, even after they're months old.

You can get a ten pack of Mr. Clean Extra Durable Magic Erasers at Amazon for $13.

