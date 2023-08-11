Getty Images

Things are looking good for Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. The 21-year-old has been on an upward trajectory since his breakout season in 2021 when he surged as a redshirt freshman at Florida.

Drafted fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson joins Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen in Indianapolis. Colts fans are hoping Steichen, now the Colts head coach, can work the same magic he worked on Jalen Hurts -- magic that led to the Eagles' 2023 AFC Championship.

Richardson lit up the 2023 NFL Combine, breaking records running an official 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash, recording the highest vertical by a quarterback in combine history at 40.5 inches, and the longest broad jump ever by a quarterback since the late 90's -- at 10 feet 9 inches.

The Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young may be more polished, but Richardson is poised to become one of the most explosive quarterbacks in NFL history.

There's only one problem: Gardner Minshew.

Richardson and veteran QB Gardner Minshew split first team reps during training camp as they battled for the starting QB job. Then Richardson was named the team's starter for the Colts Week 1 preseason match up against the Buffalo Bills. Minhsew, however, has one advantage over Richardson. Minshew spent the 2021 season in Philadelphia where Steichen was the offensive coordinator.

The Colts didn't draft a first-round quarterback without the assumption he'll become the team's starting QB, but when that happens remains to be seen. Minshew is a reliable journeyman QB who mastered Steichen's offense in Philly.

With two top quarterback choices on the roster, the Colts can't go wrong. Neither can fans.

When the Colts signed Minshew in May, 2023, they did so in hopes of Minshew serving as a bridge between former-starting QB Sam Ehlinger and Richardson. But the Washington State alum, who served as Jalen Hurts' backup for two seasons, is hoping to make it tough on Richardson as the two battle it out for the starting job.

Shop a Minshew jersey while you press "add to cart" on your Richardson jersey. There's room for two quarterbacks in Indianapolis -- and two jerseys.

