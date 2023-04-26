Things are looking up for Carolina Panthers fans. With the top pick of the 2023 NFL Draft safely secured (pins and needles over here), the team is primed to bounce back from the 2022-2023 season, during which the team went 7-10. With famed head coach Frank Reich leading the charge and a new quarterback likely moving to Carolina, this could be the year the Panthers finally make a legitimate run at their first national championship.
If you've got your eye on the draft (and if you need help there, we got you) you probably have your eye on the Panthers. Don't be left behind or face that dreaded accusation of being a bandwagon fan. Update your Carolina Panthers fan gear before it sells out. Keep pounding.
Must-Have Carolina Panthers Fan Gear
Best cold-weather fan gear: FOCO NFL Team Logo Reversible Oversized Sherpa Hoodie Sweatshirt ($65)$65 on Amazon
Value pricing: Carolina Panthers Fanatics Branded Black/White Long and Short Sleeve ($36 from NFL Shop)$36 from NFL Shop
The hoodie you won't want to take off: Carolina Panthers Nike Performance Sideline Lockup Full-Zip Hoodie ($95 at Fanatics)$95 at Fanatics
The Best 2023 Panthers Fan Gifts & Gear For Men
If you've been around Bank of America Stadium for a while, you know that, winning or losing, Panthers fans live and breathe their team. The only thing Panthers fans love to talk about -- more than their beloved team -- is how much they loathe the Bucs and the Saints.
We love a good rivalry, but we love showing our team spirit even more. Panthers diehards can show off their team spirit with a completely cool New Era cap from 59Fifty. You'll love the sale price on a Sam Darnold Nike Legend Jersey (priced at $47 down from $100). And while you're shopping, how about Jeremy Chinn's No. 21 jersey from Nike?
Express Your Panthers Fandom With A Personalized Jersey
If you can't narrow your favorite Panthers player down to just one, and you don't want to buy multiple jerseys, or if you are your No. 1 player, a custom personalized jersey is a strong choice. Gift one to your favorite Panthers fan as well. Twinning for the win!
Carolina Panthers Custom Personalized Jersey-Blue ($170)$170 on Fanatics
Carolina Panthers Custom Personalized Jersey-Grey ($170)$170 on Fanatics
Panthers Top Seller: Linebacker Brian Burns No. 1 Jersey
Linebackers rarely inspire a best-selling jersey. When you're as good as Brian Burns, you do. The 25-year-old Florida State alum had 12.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 2022. Burns finished in the top 10 in franchise history for both categories, which might explain his jersey flying off the shelves.
Brian Burns Carolina Panthers Nike Jersey ($130)$130 on Fanatics
Baller Alert! Get Or Gift A Brian Burns Game-Worn Jersey
Flex your fandom with a Brian Burns game-worn jersey. Or -- see if you can follow -- become your favorite Panther's fan's favorite by gifting a piece of NFL history. (Only a few left, so scoot to get yours!)
Brian Burns Game-Worn #53 Jersey vs. New Orleans Saints on September 25, 2022 - White ($2000)$2000 on Fanatics
Championship-Worthy Panthers Hoodies, Jackets And T-Shirts
Gear up with the coolest Panthers hoodies, tees and jackets.
Carolina Panthers Antigua Victory Hoodie
We like Antigua's classic Panthers-themed pullover for its simplicity and high-quality graphics. It's available in blue, black, grey and charcoal, as if choosing just won't be our biggest challenge this season.
Carolina Panthers Antigua Victory Pullover Hoodie - Blue ($95)$95 on Fanatics
Carolina Panthers Antigua Victory Pullover Hoodie - Black ($95)$95 on Fanatics
Carolina Panthers Antigua Victory Pullover Hoodie - Charcoal ($95)$95 on Fanatics
Carolina Panthers Antigua Victory Pullover Hoodie - Heather Gray ($95)$95 on Fanatics
Carolina Panthers Metallic Logo Victory Full-Zip Hoodie
We love a good hoodie, and Antigua's metallic logo full-zip hoodie is just that. The high-quality graphics are well worth the price (cheap fan gear, be gone). We liked this hoodie in particular for its light weight, perfect for all Panthers fans, in particular those bound for Bank of America Stadium. After all, you'll want to stay cozy, but not overheated, knowing Charleston's temps stay fairly moderate throughout football season.
Carolina Panthers Antigua Metallic Logo Victory Full-Zip Hoodie - White ($85)$85 on Fanatics
Carolina Panthers '47 Box Out Headline Pullover Hoodie
The right hoodie is essential to any fan's wardrobe. The vibrant graphics and adjustable hood make this one a total win.
Carolina Panthers '47 Box Out Headline Pullover Hoodie - Black ($75)$75 on Fanatics
Shop more essential Carolina Panthers hoodies
Best logo placement: Carolina Panthers Pro Standard 4-Hit Full-Zip Hoodie - Black ($120)$120 on Fanatics
Best style: Carolina Panthers Pro Standard Mash Up Pullover Sweatshirt - Black ($110)$110 on Fanatics
Carolina Panthers NFL x Staple Throwback Vintage Wash Pullover Hoodie - Black ($85)$85 on Fanatics
Shop the latest Carolina Panthers men's jackets
When the Panthers reach their first post season since 2017 -- OK, OK, speaking optimistically here -- you'll want to be ready for cooler temperatures as the season heats up. Pro tip: Fan gear sells out, especially jackets. Get yours early in the season, which may mean buying your Panthers jacket in the summer.
Men's Carolina Panthers Satin Varsity Full-Snap Jacket
This jacket really does have it all. Lightweight, with two front pockets and embroidered Panthers graphics, this varsity jacket will have everyone asking, "Where'd you get that?"
Men's Carolina Panthers Starter Black Locker Room Satin Varsity Full-Snap Jacket ($150)$150 on NFL Shop
Carolina Panthers Raglan Half-Zip Hooded Jacket
Cool weather? Night game? No problem. Be the coolest Panthers fan with this oh-so-warm hooded jacket. Closable front pocket and locker/coat room hanger hook are bonus details we can't live without.
Carolina Panthers Starter Thursday Night Gridiron Raglan Half-Zip Hooded Jacket - White/Black ($200)$200 on Fanatics
Gear up for the NFL season with more amazing Carolina Panthers jackets
Wear anywhere: Men's Carolina Panthers Dunbrooke Black Circle Zephyr Softshell Full-Zip Jacket ($105)$105 on NFL Shop
Wind- and water-resistant: Carolina Panthers Coaches Classic Raglan Full-Snap Windbreaker Jacket - Black ($50)$50 on Fanatics
Biggest statement: Carolina Panthers JH Design Reversible Fleece Full-Snap Jacket - Gray/Black ($140)$140 on Fanatics
Shop the latest Carolina Panthers men's tee shirts
With so many amazing Panthers T-shirts to choose from, picking just one might be more challenging than narrowing down a No. 1 draft pick. Good news: We've curated well-priced tees, so you can shop to your heart (and credit card's) delight.
This branded Panthers tee is a Fanatics best seller. Killer styling and a great price? No wonder.
Carolina Panthers Fanatics Branded Heroic Play T-Shirt - Charcoal ($20)$20 on Fanatics
Want more Carolina Panthers tees? We've got you covered
Unbeatable price: Men's Carolina Panthers Junk Food Blue Hail Mary T-Shirt ($23 on sale from $30)$23 on NFL Shop
Great style: Carolina Panthers New Era 2023 NFL Draft T-Shirt - Cream ($45)$45 on Fanatics
Shop the latest Carolina Panthers men's hats and caps
Your fan gear-'fit isn't complete without a cap. Apologies in advance if you press "add to cart" on all of them. With so many stylish choices, no one will blame you.
Celebrate the Panthers No. 1 2023 NFL Draft pick with New Era's draft-inspired cap. The rear-placed logo helps you show your fandom coming and going.
Carolina Panthers New Era 2023 NFL Draft 39THIRTY Flex Hat - Stone/Blue ($38)$38 on Fanatics
Carolina Panthers New Era x Alpha Industries A-Frame 9FORTY Trucker Snapback Hat
We love a collab, and the New Era x Alpha Industries collab does not disappoint. We also love the modern styling, and the snapback enclosure guarantees this cool cap is a fit for all.
Carolina Panthers New Era x Alpha Industries A-Frame 9FORTY Trucker Snapback Hat - Black ($42)$42 on Fanatics
More Carolina Panthers caps and hats to shop
Best cap for diehards: Carolina Panthers New Era Keep Pounding Trucker 9FORTY Snapback Hat - Black ($30)$30 on Fanatics
Stand out in a crowd: Carolina Panthers New Era Chrome Color Dim 59FIFTY Fitted Hat - Cream ($44)$44 on Fanatics
Clever Gifts For Every Carolina Panthers Fans (Including You!)
There's so much more to being a Panthers fan than just wearing your Panthers gear rain or shine (game or no game) and staying up to date on every Carolina stat. True Panthers fandom extends far past jerseys and hoodies.
Carolina Panthers Wordmark Chill Water Bottle
Stay hydrated, but let 'em know. In case there was any doubt which team you're rooting for, a team-branded water bottle should do the trick.
Carolina Panthers Wordmark Chill Water Bottle ($23)$23 from FOCO
Carolina Panthers Victory Vacay Button Up Shirt
Fan gear, but make it vacation. Jimmy Buffet tunes not included.
Carolina Panthers Victory Vacay Button Up Shirt ($70)$70 from FOCO
Shop More Unique Carolina Panthers Merch, Gifts And Gear
A coffee and tea drinker's must: Carolina Panthers Tea Tub Mug ($20)$20 from FOCO
Up your tailgate game: Carolina Panthers Team Stripe Tailgate 24 Pack Cooler ($40)$40 from FOCO
Fan cave decor: Carolina Panthers Canvas Wall Sign ($18 on sale from $30)$18 from FOCO
Related content on CBS Sports:
- How to watch the 2023 NFL draft
- Home gym on a budget: Best deals on home gym essentials
- The Fitbit Luxe Wellness Tracker is on sale on Amazon at a crazy price
- Best portable grills for tailgating in 2023
- Brady Brand: How to shop Tom Brady's favorite T-shirt
- The best men's Adidas sneakers for spring 2023