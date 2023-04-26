Things are looking up for Carolina Panthers fans. With the top pick of the 2023 NFL Draft safely secured (pins and needles over here), the team is primed to bounce back from the 2022-2023 season, during which the team went 7-10. With famed head coach Frank Reich leading the charge and a new quarterback likely moving to Carolina, this could be the year the Panthers finally make a legitimate run at their first national championship.

If you've got your eye on the draft (and if you need help there, we got you) you probably have your eye on the Panthers. Don't be left behind or face that dreaded accusation of being a bandwagon fan. Update your Carolina Panthers fan gear before it sells out. Keep pounding.

Must-Have Carolina Panthers Fan Gear

Best cold-weather fan gear: FOCO NFL Team Logo Reversible Oversized Sherpa Hoodie Sweatshirt ($65)

Value pricing: Carolina Panthers Fanatics Branded Black/White Long and Short Sleeve ($36 from NFL Shop)

The hoodie you won't want to take off: Carolina Panthers Nike Performance Sideline Lockup Full-Zip Hoodie ($95 at Fanatics)

The Best 2023 Panthers Fan Gifts & Gear For Men

If you've been around Bank of America Stadium for a while, you know that, winning or losing, Panthers fans live and breathe their team. The only thing Panthers fans love to talk about -- more than their beloved team -- is how much they loathe the Bucs and the Saints.

We love a good rivalry, but we love showing our team spirit even more. Panthers diehards can show off their team spirit with a completely cool New Era cap from 59Fifty. You'll love the sale price on a Sam Darnold Nike Legend Jersey (priced at $47 down from $100). And while you're shopping, how about Jeremy Chinn's No. 21 jersey from Nike?

Express Your Panthers Fandom With A Personalized Jersey

Fanatics

If you can't narrow your favorite Panthers player down to just one, and you don't want to buy multiple jerseys, or if you are your No. 1 player, a custom personalized jersey is a strong choice. Gift one to your favorite Panthers fan as well. Twinning for the win!

Carolina Panthers Custom Personalized Jersey-Blue ($170)

Carolina Panthers Custom Personalized Jersey-Grey ($170)

Panthers Top Seller: Linebacker Brian Burns No. 1 Jersey

Fanastics

Linebackers rarely inspire a best-selling jersey. When you're as good as Brian Burns, you do. The 25-year-old Florida State alum had 12.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 2022. Burns finished in the top 10 in franchise history for both categories, which might explain his jersey flying off the shelves.

Brian Burns Carolina Panthers Nike Jersey ($130)

Baller Alert! Get Or Gift A Brian Burns Game-Worn Jersey

Fanatics

Flex your fandom with a Brian Burns game-worn jersey. Or -- see if you can follow -- become your favorite Panther's fan's favorite by gifting a piece of NFL history. (Only a few left, so scoot to get yours!)

Brian Burns Game-Worn #53 Jersey vs. New Orleans Saints on September 25, 2022 - White ($2000)

Championship-Worthy Panthers Hoodies, Jackets And T-Shirts

Gear up with the coolest Panthers hoodies, tees and jackets.

Carolina Panthers Antigua Victory Hoodie

Fanatics

We like Antigua's classic Panthers-themed pullover for its simplicity and high-quality graphics. It's available in blue, black, grey and charcoal, as if choosing just won't be our biggest challenge this season.

Carolina Panthers Antigua Victory Pullover Hoodie - Blue ($95)

Carolina Panthers Antigua Victory Pullover Hoodie - Black ($95)

Carolina Panthers Antigua Victory Pullover Hoodie - Charcoal ($95)

Carolina Panthers Antigua Victory Pullover Hoodie - Heather Gray ($95)

Carolina Panthers Metallic Logo Victory Full-Zip Hoodie

Fanatics

We love a good hoodie, and Antigua's metallic logo full-zip hoodie is just that. The high-quality graphics are well worth the price (cheap fan gear, be gone). We liked this hoodie in particular for its light weight, perfect for all Panthers fans, in particular those bound for Bank of America Stadium. After all, you'll want to stay cozy, but not overheated, knowing Charleston's temps stay fairly moderate throughout football season.

Carolina Panthers Antigua Metallic Logo Victory Full-Zip Hoodie - White ($85)

Carolina Panthers '47 Box Out Headline Pullover Hoodie

Fanatics

The right hoodie is essential to any fan's wardrobe. The vibrant graphics and adjustable hood make this one a total win.

Carolina Panthers '47 Box Out Headline Pullover Hoodie - Black ($75)

Shop more essential Carolina Panthers hoodies

Best logo placement: Carolina Panthers Pro Standard 4-Hit Full-Zip Hoodie - Black ($120)

Best style: Carolina Panthers Pro Standard Mash Up Pullover Sweatshirt - Black ($110)

Carolina Panthers NFL x Staple Throwback Vintage Wash Pullover Hoodie - Black ($85)

Shop the latest Carolina Panthers men's jackets

When the Panthers reach their first post season since 2017 -- OK, OK, speaking optimistically here -- you'll want to be ready for cooler temperatures as the season heats up. Pro tip: Fan gear sells out, especially jackets. Get yours early in the season, which may mean buying your Panthers jacket in the summer.

Men's Carolina Panthers Satin Varsity Full-Snap Jacket

NFL Shop

This jacket really does have it all. Lightweight, with two front pockets and embroidered Panthers graphics, this varsity jacket will have everyone asking, "Where'd you get that?"

Men's Carolina Panthers Starter Black Locker Room Satin Varsity Full-Snap Jacket ($150)

Carolina Panthers Raglan Half-Zip Hooded Jacket

Fanatics

Cool weather? Night game? No problem. Be the coolest Panthers fan with this oh-so-warm hooded jacket. Closable front pocket and locker/coat room hanger hook are bonus details we can't live without.

Carolina Panthers Starter Thursday Night Gridiron Raglan Half-Zip Hooded Jacket - White/Black ($200)

Gear up for the NFL season with more amazing Carolina Panthers jackets

Wear anywhere: Men's Carolina Panthers Dunbrooke Black Circle Zephyr Softshell Full-Zip Jacket ($105)

Wind- and water-resistant: Carolina Panthers Coaches Classic Raglan Full-Snap Windbreaker Jacket - Black ($50)

Biggest statement: Carolina Panthers JH Design Reversible Fleece Full-Snap Jacket - Gray/Black ($140)

Shop the latest Carolina Panthers men's tee shirts

With so many amazing Panthers T-shirts to choose from, picking just one might be more challenging than narrowing down a No. 1 draft pick. Good news: We've curated well-priced tees, so you can shop to your heart (and credit card's) delight.

Fanatics

This branded Panthers tee is a Fanatics best seller. Killer styling and a great price? No wonder.

Carolina Panthers Fanatics Branded Heroic Play T-Shirt - Charcoal ($20)

Want more Carolina Panthers tees? We've got you covered

Unbeatable price: Men's Carolina Panthers Junk Food Blue Hail Mary T-Shirt ($23 on sale from $30)

Great style: Carolina Panthers New Era 2023 NFL Draft T-Shirt - Cream ($45)

Shop the latest Carolina Panthers men's hats and caps

Your fan gear-'fit isn't complete without a cap. Apologies in advance if you press "add to cart" on all of them. With so many stylish choices, no one will blame you.

Fanatics

Celebrate the Panthers No. 1 2023 NFL Draft pick with New Era's draft-inspired cap. The rear-placed logo helps you show your fandom coming and going.

Carolina Panthers New Era 2023 NFL Draft 39THIRTY Flex Hat - Stone/Blue ($38)

Carolina Panthers New Era x Alpha Industries A-Frame 9FORTY Trucker Snapback Hat

Fanatics

We love a collab, and the New Era x Alpha Industries collab does not disappoint. We also love the modern styling, and the snapback enclosure guarantees this cool cap is a fit for all.

Carolina Panthers New Era x Alpha Industries A-Frame 9FORTY Trucker Snapback Hat - Black ($42)

More Carolina Panthers caps and hats to shop

Best cap for diehards: Carolina Panthers New Era Keep Pounding Trucker 9FORTY Snapback Hat - Black ($30)

Stand out in a crowd: Carolina Panthers New Era Chrome Color Dim 59FIFTY Fitted Hat - Cream ($44)

Clever Gifts For Every Carolina Panthers Fans (Including You!)

There's so much more to being a Panthers fan than just wearing your Panthers gear rain or shine (game or no game) and staying up to date on every Carolina stat. True Panthers fandom extends far past jerseys and hoodies.

Carolina Panthers Wordmark Chill Water Bottle

FOCO

Stay hydrated, but let 'em know. In case there was any doubt which team you're rooting for, a team-branded water bottle should do the trick.

Carolina Panthers Wordmark Chill Water Bottle ($23)

Carolina Panthers Victory Vacay Button Up Shirt

FOCO

Fan gear, but make it vacation. Jimmy Buffet tunes not included.

Carolina Panthers Victory Vacay Button Up Shirt ($70)

Shop More Unique Carolina Panthers Merch, Gifts And Gear

A coffee and tea drinker's must: Carolina Panthers Tea Tub Mug ($20)

Up your tailgate game: Carolina Panthers Team Stripe Tailgate 24 Pack Cooler ($40)

Fan cave decor: Carolina Panthers Canvas Wall Sign ($18 on sale from $30)

