Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A two-time MaxPreps Player of the Year at Mater Dei High School in California, Young backed up current New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as a freshman before dominating the college football landscape over the past two seasons. Young carved up defenses for more than 4,800 yards and 47 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions in 2021 en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff this past season, but Young was again named a Heisman finalist behind his 3,300-yard passing, 32-touchdown campaign.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Young, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

About

Age: 21



21 Hometown : Pasadena, California

: Pasadena, California Interesting fact: First Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy

Position: No. 1 QB | Overall: No. 2 | Rating: 92.63 (All-Pro)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 5-10 1/8 | Weight: 204 lbs | Arms: 33 7/8" | Hands: 9 3/4"

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A Broad jump: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: N/A

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Bryce Young is a short, spindly framed passer with a rapid release. He is patient in the pocket and a sudden athlete, allowing him to bounce away from pressure regularly. Creativity as an athlete is borderline elite, although he won't run away from many defenders in the NFL. He looks to create off-structure, too, often with too many theatrics, and his style is a bit frenetic when things break down. Arm strength and deep ball accuracy are good, not great, and he tends to make too many throws from an unbalanced base -- simply because he's a very natural thrower -- that may not have enough juice to get to the intended target in the NFL. He's experienced reading the entire field and clicks through his reads in a hurry. He's very accurate but not absolutely elite, and he's quick to spot open receivers in a scramble drill. Noticeably tough, though he did take a lot of sacks in college. He has poise beyond his years.

Strengths

Incredibly poised, chaos doesn't faze him in the pocket

Super creative to avoid pressure and can release the ball from any arm angle or platform

Tough as nails, willing to take hits behind the line or in space

Anticipatory thrower who also reads the entire field in a hurry

Weaknesses

At times tries to do too much as an improviser

Arm talent and speed are good, not outstanding

Unprecedented tiny frame and takes plenty of hits

College stats

Passing

Year Games Completion % Yards TD INT 2022 12 64.5 3,328 32 5 2021 13 66.9 4,872

47

7

Rushing

Year Games Attempts Yards Y/A TD 2022 12 49 185 3.8 4 2021 15 81 0 0.0 3

College Accolades

Honors

2022: Heisman Trophy finalist

2022: Second-team All-American (USA Today, PFF)

2022: Sugar Bowl MVP

2021: Heisman Trophy

2021: Davey O'Brien Award

2021: Associated Press College Football Player of the Year

2021: Consensus All-American

2021: CFP national champion

Notable statistics

Career: Only quarterback in school history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in two seasons (2021-22)

Career: All-time leader in five-TD games (five), second in passing yards (8,356) and second in passing TDs (80)

2021: Set school single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and TDs (47)



2021: Seventh in FBS with 167.5 efficiency rating

2021 (vs. Miami): Most passing yards (344) and TDs (four) by an Alabama QB in starting debut

2021: (vs. Arkansas): Broke 52-year school record for single-game passing yards (559)

High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9994)

National: 1 | Dual-threat QB: 1 | California: 1 | All-time: 20

High school accolades: Co-National Player of the Year (MaxPreps), Junior Co-National Player of the Year (MaxPreps), All-American Bowl Player of the Year, two-time first-team All-American (MaxPreps), Gatorade Player of the Year in California, High School Quarterback of the Year by the National Quarterback Club, Maxwell Offensive Player of the Year, first-team sophomore All-American (MaxPreps), first-team All-State (MaxPreps)

