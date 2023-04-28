If there's ever an NFL season to be an optimistic Carolina Panthers fan, this is that year. As if having the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft weren't exciting enough, new head coach Frank Reich is an NFL legend poised to take the team from their 7-10 finish in 2022 to... well, the post season at the very minimum.

All that momentum inside Bank of America Stadium means it's a good year to be a Carolina Panthers fan. It's an even better year to be a female Panthers fan. That's because the Panthers rank in the top 10 of all NFL teams for female engagement. Your fandom isn't just heard, it's valued.

While you keep track of the upcoming draft (and if you don't, we've got your covered), take a scroll through the completely cool Panthers fan gear for women. Valued? You, bet.

More Than Jerseys: Amazing Women's Carolina Panthers Fan Gear

Fresh take on fan gear: Carolina Panthers The Wild Collective Women's Faded Button-Up Jacket - Denim ($150)

Stylish even after the game: Carolina Panthers Cutter & Buck Women's Rainier Full-Zip Puffer Jacket - Navy ($200)

The hoodie you won't want to take off: Women's Carolina Panthers New Era Blue Reverse Space-Dye Full-Zip Hoodie ($70)

The Best 2023 Panthers Fan Gifts and Gear for Women

Ever since the NFL expanded to Charlotte in 1995, there's been no such thing as a Carolina Panthers bandwagon fan. Ask any fan and she'll tell you she's been there since the beginning. Hyperbole or not, Panthers fans are die hard, in it for the long -- and sometimes painful -- haul. Panthers fans root hard, which means you can always count on them to be wearing some killer team merch, or to have paid homage to the team somewhere at home.

All that fanning out means you could use some new Panthers gear. We love this New Era Women's Carolina Panthers Blue Brush Fleece Crew. We love the discounted price just as much. Alternately, check out Antigua's Squad Pullover Top. It is a winner. Don't sleep on Fox Sports' Erin Andrews' fresh take on a Panthers muscle T-shirt. Cute, isn't it?

Express Your Panthers Fandom With A Personalized Jersey

Choosing just one player's jersey to wear isn't always easy when there are so many amazing players on the team. Contemplating whether or not to buy a Jonny Hekker jersey or a Jeremy Chinn jersey, but can't decide? Go custom and put your own name on your jersey. Fans are important to the team, after all.

Carolina Panthers Nike Women's Custom Game Jersey - Black ($170)

Carolina Panthers Nike Women's Alternate Custom Game Jersey - Blue ($170)

Panthers Top Seller: Linebacker Brian Burns No. 1 Jersey

Since Christian McCaffrey got traded to San Francisco -- no, we do not mean to throw salt on your post-trade wounds -- there's new top-selling Panthers jersey in town. Rarely does a linebacker's jersey become the team's best-seller, but Brian Burns is so good, he's that guy. Burns, who had 12.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 2022, finished lats season in the top 10 in franchise history for both categories. The only thing moving faster than Burns on the field is his jersey flying off the shelves. Get one, fast!

Brian Burns Carolina Panthers Nike Jersey ($130)

Ballher Alert! Get or gift A Brian Burns game-worn jersey

If there's a bigger NFL fan-flex than owning a game-worn jersey, we can't think of it. Decorate your she-shed or home office with Burns' jersey, or gift it to a friend or loved one and earn some major points for life.

Brian Burns Game-Worn #53 Jersey vs. New Orleans Saints on September 25, 2022 - White ($2000)

Shop the MVP's of Panthers Hoodies, Jackets and T-shirts

The latest Panthers fan gear for women is stylish, comfortable and most-importantly, made for women's bodies. Touch down with these killer looks.

Carolina Panthers Antigua Victory Hoodie

We love the simplicity of Angtigua's classic pullovers and the color options, which quite frankly, made it hard to choose. This lightweight pullover is perfect for Carolina's mild winter temps.

Carolina Panthers Antigua Women's Victory Pullover Hoodie - Blue ($85)

Carolina Panthers Antigua Women's Tonal Logo Protect Full-Zip Hoodie Jacket - Black/Charcoal ($95)

Carolina Panthers Antigua Women's Metallic Logo Victory Pullover Hoodie - Charcoal ($80)

Carolina Panthers Antigua Women's Metallic Logo Victory Pullover Hoodie - Heather Gray ($80)

Carolina Panthers WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Pullover Hoodie

The bold graphics of Wear by EA's Panthers hoodie puts the emphasis on team spirit. We like the crop style, a welcome update on a typical boxy sweatshirt.

Carolina Panthers WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Modest Cropped Pullover Hoodie - Blue ($80)

Carolina Panthers New Era Women's Tie-Dye Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie

Retro styling is the star of the show here, but the cozy fleece lining is there to keep you comfortable all season long.

Carolina Panthers New Era Women's Tie-Dye Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie - Black ($53 on sale from $70)

More Carolina Panthers hoodies for every female fan

Carolina Panthers WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Team Full-Zip Hoodie - Heathered Gray ($60 on sale from $90)

Carolina Panthers Nike Women's Sideline Stack Performance Pullover Hoodie - Black ($85)

Shop must-have Carolina Panthers ladies jackets

With the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers are hoping to punch a ticket to their first post season since 2017. Be ready for a longer season, not to mention road games, with the latest jackets repping your favorite team.

Carolina Panthers Antigua Women's Altitude Full-Zip Jacket

This jacket really does have it all. Lightweight, with two front pockets and embroidered Panthers graphics, this varsity jacket will have everyone asking, "Where'd you get that?"

Carolina Panthers Antigua Women's Altitude Full-Zip Jacket - Steel ($87 on sale from $115)

Carolina Panthers Raglan Half-Zip Hooded Jacket

Cool weather? Night game? No problem. Be the coolest Panthers fan with this oh-so-warm hooded jacket. Closable front pocket and locker/coat room hanger hook are bonus details we can't live without.

G-III Women's Carolina Panthers Championship White Vest ($60)

Shop more cozy Carolina Panthers women's jackets

G-III Women's Carolina Panthers Confetti Black/Blue Track Jacket ($55 on sale from $75)

Antigua Women's Carolina Panthers Fortune Quarter-Zip Oatmeal Pullover ($115)

Show Your Style with the Latest Carolina Panthers Women's T-shirts

When it comes to t-shirts for the Carolina Panthers female fans, statement-making style is in style.

One of our favorite offerings to date, we love this modern take on women's fan gear.

Carolina Panthers Women's Ombre Long Sleeve T-Shirt - Black/Silver ($56 on sale from $75)

Want more Carolina Panthers tees? We've got you covered

Clever style: Carolina Panthers Women's Original State Lace-Up T-Shirt - Black ($38 on sale from $60)

Best game-day tee: Women's Carolina Panthers Nike Raglan 3/4-Sleeve T-Shirt ($45)

Favorite collab: Carolina Panthers Vineyard Vines Helmet Long Sleeve T-Shirt - White ($60)

Anytime Fan Gear: The Best Women's Panthers Hats and Caps

Expressing fandom isn't complete without the right cap. With so many hats to choose from, you may have a hard time choosing just one.

We love this clever spin on team gear. The adjustable strap makes this floral cap a perfect fit for all.

Carolina Panthers New Era Women's Bloom 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat - Cream ($22 down from $28)

Carolina Panthers New Era Women's Hometown 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat

You'll love the high style of this "CAR" cap, complete with contrasting color underneath the bill.

Carolina Panthers New Era Women's Hometown 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat - Blue ($20 on sale from $28)

Shop more stylish women's caps and hats

Best statement cap: Carolina Panthers '47 Women's Phoebe Clean Up Adjustable Hat - Black ($20 on sale from $28)

Best classic cap: Carolina Panthers '47 Women's Miata Clean Up Logo Adjustable Hat - White ($23 on sale from $30)

Best new style: Carolina Panthers New Era Women's Floral 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat - Blue ($21 on sale from $29)

Gifts and Gear for Every Carolina Panthers Fan

Fandom may start with a favorite player's jersey, but there's so much more to fan gear. Holiday ornaments? You bet.

Carolina Panthers Wordmark Chill Water Bottle

Stay hydrated, but let 'em know. In case there was any doubt which team you're rooting for, a team-branded water bottle should do the trick.

Carolina Panthers Wordmark Chill Water Bottle ($23)

Carolina Panthers S'mores Ornament

Fandom, but make it festive.

Carolina Panthers Smores Ornament ($13)

Shop More Unique Carolina Panthers Merch, Gifts And Gear

A coffee and tea drinker's must: Carolina Panthers Tea Tub Mug ($20)

Up your tailgate game: Carolina Panthers Team Stripe Tailgate 24 Pack Cooler ($40)

Fan cave decor: Carolina Panthers Canvas Wall Sign ($18 on sale from $30)

