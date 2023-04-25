As if a memo were sent out with a cool-kid dress code, Adidas is the "it" sneaker brand for spring 2023.
Why so popular? Soccer superstars like Leo Messi and David Beckham have had longstanding relationships with the German shoe brand, while basketball legend Candace Parker signed with the company in 2022. The Ultra 4DFWD has us longing to go for a run. The Ultraboost Light is one of the comfiest shoes we've worn to date. And the latest Stan Smith Originals colorways are a must-have this season.
We curated a list of the best of Adidas for women this spring. Whether you're looking for the best get-fit sneaker or just need the right sneaker to improve your 'fit, Adidas has got something for you.$190 at Adidas
Things to consider when shopping for sneakers: Function, fit and comfort
Adidas's seemingly endless selection of superior lifestyle and fitness shoes can make it feel like you need a sneaker PhD just to choose a pair. Wondering what to look for in your new pair of kicks?
When choosing a running shoe, consider three things.
- Is the upper wrinkle-free? The upper (everything above the sole) should lie flat. If the upper is wrinkled, buckling, binding, chafing or squeezing your feet, you've got the wrong fit on your feet.
- Does the heel slip? Your shoe's heel counter (the rounded hard shell in the rear of the shoe) won't provide motion control, but it should keep your foot centered. If your heel slips, bad news: You've got the wrong shoe.
- Can your arch arch? A shoe's saddle (the arch) should make your foot feel stable, while allowing your arch to do its thing while you stride mile after mile.
We like:
Ultra Boost Light Running Shoe$190 at Adidas
But if you're looking for more of a lifestyle sneaker, we suggest keeping these things in mind.
- Can you walk a mile in your own shoes? If you're thinking about a sneaker with a lot of walking in its future, access the shoe's bounce factor before pressing "add to cart." Your foot should feel comfortably supported, not like it's being punished.
- How does the fit feel? Feet like to spread out on a long walk or stroll. If you're planning on taking your new Adidas on your summer vacay, or if the goal is to wear them for that upcoming MLB double header, make sure your toes don't slide into the front of the shoe, the upper isn't too tight and your heel doesn't slide out of place.
$110 at Adidas
The best women's Adidas sneakers spring 2023
Adidas's Nora shoe is a fresh take on a vintage skateboard-inspired shoe. Even if you never step on a board, Nora will keep your style up to speed.
Draft Card: Comes in seven colors, available in sizes 3-13.$80 at Adidas
Amazing Adidas women's running and gym shoes
Adidas has a stellar roster of elite running shoes. We love the Azizero SL, which had us running on Cloud 9. Apologies in advance; the spectacular colorway options make choosing just one a marathon in and of it self.
Draft Card: Seven colors available, comes in sizes 6-11 (larger and smaller sizes sold out).$120 at Adidas
Best Adidas gym shoes for women
Adidas's 80's-inspired trainer boasts a foot-hugging upper, coupled with its BOOST sole, sure to make this one your immediate favorite.$160 at Adidas
Draft card: Available in 34 colors, sizes 5 through 11.
