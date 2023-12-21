Amazon / Under Armour / Sam's Club

If you still haven't finished your Christmas shopping, you're running out of time to get gifts delivered by Christmas. If you're stuck on what to get that one hard-to-shop-for person on your list, consider a gift card. Gift cards let the recipient pick their own gift, so you can be sure that they'll get something that they like.

If you're shopping for a great gift card for the sports fan, sneakerhead or fitness enthusiast in your life, you're in luck. We've found some incredible deals on gift cards to popular retailers like Fanatics, Under Armour and Foot Locker. Gift cards are rarely sold below their listed value, but Amazon and Sam's Club are giving you a rare opportunity to essentially score free money with these gift card deals,

Buy a $100 Foot Locker e-gift card and get a $15 Amazon credit

Amazon

Right now, when you buy $100 worth of eligible Foot Locker gift cards on Amazon, you'll receive a $15 Amazon credit. Amazon says that the promotional credit will be provided within 24 hours of buying the cards.

To take advantage of this promotion, you can buy one $100 gift card or break the amount into smaller gift cards to gift to different friends or family members. You may even want to buy it for yourself and take advantage of the credit if you were already planning to buy a pair of new shoes. The e-gift cards can be sent with quick email delivery, so they make a great last minute gift.

Buy a $50 Under Armour gift card and get a $10 Amazon credit

Amazon

If you're shopping for a workout enthusiast or a teen who plays sports, an Under Armour gift card is a great choice. The brand has tons of popular sports and fitness gear, including Steph Curry's Curry Brand shoes and apparel.

Unlike the Foot Locker gift card deal above, this offer applies to physical gift cards rather than e-gift cards. However, with Amazon Prime shipping, you can still get the gift card delivered before Christmas (depends on your location).

Buy $50 in Under Armour gift cards now to score your $10 Amazon credit.

Save up to $20 on Fanatics gift cards

Amazon

Amazon and Sam's Club are both offering deals on Fanatics gift cards.

Fanatics is one of the best places to shop for gear from your favorite sports team -- it's where our readers flocked to buy the official Shohei Ohtani No. 17 Los Angeles Dodgers jersey last week. If you know someone that loves to rep their team but you're not quite sure of what gear they want or their sizing, then order one of these Fanatics gift cards.

If you're a Sam's Club member, you can score $100 in Fanatics gift cards for just $80. If you're not a member, consider signing up now. Memberships are discounted to just $20 ahead of Christmas.

If you're not a Sam's Club member and don't wish to join right now, you can take advantage of Amazon's Fanatics gift card deal. Spend $75 on Fanatics gift cards and save $15.