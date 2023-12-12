Amazon / Technogym / Amazon / Amazon

Christmas is just over two weeks away, and that means it's time to wrap up your holiday shopping and fill up your family's stockings. If you're having trouble finding the perfect gift for the dedicated football fan, avid runner or any other sports and fitness enthusiast in your life, we've got you covered.

From classics like fluffy socks to stocking-friendly home workout gear, we've found something for every member of your family. Shop the best stocking stuffers of 2023 to see your family's faces light up on Christmas morning.

For the football fan: FBF NFL Cozy Soft Slipper Socks

Fuzzy socks are a stocking staple for many families, and these cozy slipper socks provide plenty of warmth and team spirit for NFL fans. The unisex socks fit fit women's shoe sizes 6 to 11 and men's shoe size 4.5 to 9.5. The socks are made with plush polyester materials and feature an officially licensed embroidered team logo on the side.

Choose from 37 styles (a few teams have multiple color options). Note that pricing and delivery times vary by team/style.

For the golfer: Wilson personalized golf balls

Golf balls in general make an easy stocking stuffer for golfers, but you can take your gift a step further by customizing them. These Wilson golf balls can be personalized with text, a photo or a graphic. You can make it a sweet personalized gift with a heartfelt message or family photo or a silly gag gift with an inside joke.

These Wilson golf balls and offer the premium quality that you can expect from Wilson golf balls. These personalized golf balls are fully useable for actual golfing.

For the person with a killer gym playlist: Beats Fit Pro

If you know someone that always has the perfect playlist for their workouts and loves to listen to some tunes to get in the zone, then they'll love the Beats Fit Pro. These noise-canceling wireless earbuds feature three listening modes: active noise canceling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ. Each offers powerful, balanced sound. These sweat and water-resistant earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of listening time per charge, and up to 24 hours with the wireless pocket-sized charging case.

In addition to Beats' signature sound, these earbuds are made for comfort -- the secure-fit wingtips are flexible.

For the fitness enthusiast that loves to follow TikTok trends: Lululemon Everywhere belt bag

Lululemon is a staple among active women and the brand's latest hit is the Everywhere belt bag. This bag has been all over FitTok (the fitness community on TikTok). This activewear bag can be worn as either a fanny pack or a shoulder sling bag. It offers ample interior storage to hold essentials like keys, smartphones and more during runs, hikes or gym sessions.

It's a popular pick among social media users thanks to it's stylish design, versatile wearing options and the convenience it offers active women who just want to bring a couple items to the gym or on runs.

The Lululemon Everywhere belt bag comes in 14 color options and is easily adjustable for the perfect fit.

For the home workout athlete: Technogym loop bands

Loop bands are a compact and portable strength training option that any athlete can benefit from. These Technogym loop bands add resistance to bodyweight workouts like squats and lunges for a solid workout wherever you are. Use them at home, in the gym or even outside for a nice workout in the park.

This set comes with three loop bands with varying levels of resistance to help you progressively amp up your strength training workouts. The bands are made with 100% natural rubber.

For the hydration hero: Liquid I.V. hydration multiplier variety pack

An Amazon top-seller and a post-workout favorite among athletes, Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier features five essential vitamins and three-times the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks. A zesty and refreshing hydration multiplier, Liquid I.V. is made with no artificial colors or sweeteners. This gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free formulation features vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12 and vitamin C in every serving.

This sampler pack makes a great stocking stuffer and allows your family member to try out a bunch of the brand's most popular flavors. It includes packets of the strawberry, passionfruit, tropical punch, golden cherry and lemon lime hydration multipliers.

For the Apple Watch user: iWatch Portable Charger

If you know someone that's always forgetting to charge their Apple Watch at night, help them out by gifting them this portable charger. This watch charger slips right onto your keyring (or clips to a belt loop) and features a magnetic charger that's compatible with the Apple Watch 9 and earlier generations stretching all the way back to the Apple Watch 2.

When fully charged itself, it can provide at least one full charge to your Apple Watch 9, which makes it the perfect accessory for an emergency charge if you leave the house without charging your Apple Watch.

For the nighttime runner: Energizer LED headlamp Pro260

This Energizer LED headlamp makes.an excellent stocking stuffer for runners that prefer to hit the pavement at night (especially during the winter when it gets dark early). It offers a secure fit on their head and a strong LED beam that can illuminate the path ahead while running at night, hiking, or exploring the campsite.

"I didn't expect this headlamp to have so much light! It illuminates a great distance and has seven light modes and a soft band. I will be using this headlamp for running, hiking and camping." shared one Amazon customer.

