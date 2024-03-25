Amazon

There are tons of amazing Amazon Big Spring Sale deals to shop today, the final day of the sale. Whether you're shopping for a new TV, upgraded home gym equipment or even a massage gun, you can save hundreds when you shop the deals on offer at Amazon. That includes major savings on Garmin fitness trackers and smartwatches.

These premium smartwatches for fitness enthusiasts normally have a premium price to match, but you can now get some of the most advanced Garmin watches at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Keep reading for our favorite Garmin deals, or tap the button below to start shopping all the Amazon Big Spring Sale deals. But don't delay -- the Big Spring Sale ends today.

The best Garmin deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

If you're looking for the most advanced activity tracking, health metrics and other high-end features, it's hard to go wrong with Garmin smartwatches. Luckily, you have a chance to save big on these premium smartwatches when you shop these Garmin deals at Amazon today.

Save $100 on the Garmin Forerunner 255

Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 255 is a lightweight smartwatch for runners that tracks all the essentials like heart rate, breathing rate, blood oxygen and body temperature. It also offers more advanced features like automatic rep counting and training load, a metric that helps you decide how intense (or easy) your workout should be each day.

Get the insight-loaded Garmin fitness tracker during the sale for just $300 (reduced from $400).

Garmin Venu 2 (save $72)

Amazon

The Garmin Venu 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that can track heart rate, respiration, blood oxygen levels and more. But what really sets it apart is the ability to customize the display to show you the metrics you care about during your workout.

Speaking of that workout, the watch comes preloaded with routines that target different muscle groups or performance goals. When you pick one and tap start, the watch not only starts a timer but shows an animated display of how to perform the exercise you're doing in each interval.

The premium fitness tracking smartwatch is on sale for $328 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale (reduced from $400).

Garmin Vivoactive 4S everyday smartwatch (20% off)

Amazon

When choosing a smartwatch, we hate to let price dictate a purchase, but it's tough to deny the quality of Amazon's discount on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch. Keep track of everything from energy level, stress levels and sleep.

Twenty pre-loaded indoor sports and GPS apps can record all the ways you move, all day, all the time -- perfect for yoga, running and swimming. Smart notifications keep you in touch with text messages and calendar reminders when paired with your mobile device. It's available in two sizes -- the 40mm size featured here and a larger 45mm size.

Regularly $330, the 40mm size is currently on sale at Amazon for $260.

Best-selling outdoor Garmin Instinct (33% off)

Amazon

Boasting durability that can withstand life's adventures, the Garmin Instinct is shock and water-resistant (up to 100 meters). Multiple navigation systems make for accurate tracking in rugged environments proving more accurate than GPS alone.

We like the track back feature for hikers, climbers, runners and adventurers to help navigate the back to your starting point. The battery life is a plus as well -- 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 16 hours in GPS mode.

Train with pre-loaded activity profiles and monitor heart rate, activity and stress, to make this one of the most efficient smartwatches, especially for the price. Four color options are available.

Regularly priced at $250, the Garmin Instinct GPS is on sale at Amazon for $168.

Shop more Amazon Big Spring Sale Garmin deals