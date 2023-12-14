Amazon / Omaha Steaks

Whether you couldn't figure out what to get or life just got in the way, the last-minute Christmas gifts you buy don't have to feel rushed or impersonal. If you play your cards right, nobody even has to know this was a frantic, last-minute decision you made days (or even hours) before gifting it.

If you're stumped on what to buy, we've got you covered. From National Park passes and gifts under $50 to unique gifts that are eligible for expedited shipping, here are the absolute best last-minute Christmas gifts for every kind of sports fan or fitness enthusiast on your list.

Give the gift of awe-inspiring experiences: America the Beautiful National Park Pass

REI

Give the gift of new experiences this year by getting the America the Beautiful Pass for the hiker in your life. The annual pass gives owners free entrance into all 2,000+ National Parks and recreational areas across the United States.

With the average entrance fee to a National Park costing about $30, this gift pays for itself quickly. Plus, the proceeds from sales of the pass are used to fund improvements and maintenance of the parks and recreation areas. So you're not just giving access to thousands of parks, but also helping preserve the places that hikers love.

You can buy the 2023-2024 pass on REI for $80.

For outdoorsy people: Hibear 6-in-1 Adventure Flask

Uncommon Goods

This 32-ounce double-walled stainless steel bottle is so much more than meets the eye. Inside, you'll find a top filter for brewing pour over coffee, a steel filter for making cold brew coffee, a strainer for making tea, an infuser for making flavored water, a muddler for mixing cocktails and even a decanter for wine.

If that wasn't enough, you can remove the inserts and use the tumbler itself as a cocktail shaker, or pour your fresh-brewed pour over coffee into the removable mug that screws onto the bottom. The mug features measuring lines on the inside to help you measure out ingredients in your cocktails.

With so many uses in a single compact design, this is an easy way to please just about anyone on your list. Coffee drinkers, wine drinkers, mixologists and tea lovers alike will love all the different ways they can use this on their next camping trip.

If time is running out, Uncommon Goods offers a variety of faster shipping options for an added fee. The fastest option is express shipping, which will get this gift to you in just one business day.

A last-minute Christmas gift for fitness enthusiasts: Apple Fitness+ subscription

Apple

With an Apple Fitness+ subscription, you get access to a huge catalog of workout videos across multiple popular categories like dance, strength training, cycling, yoga, running, and more. New videos are added regularly so you'll always have something new to try when you're ready to switch up or level up your workout.

This is a great gift to pair with a new Apple Watch 9 or a quick, last-minute gift idea that still feels thoughtful for anyone who has an Apple device. The app works well with other Apple Watch accessories, too, if you need more ideas for the Apple users on your list.

A great winter gift for under $20: Yanibest satin-lined knit beanie

Amazon

A good knit beanie is a winter essential for keeping warm. But after wearing one all day, many people dread dealing with the frizzy hair they get after taking one off. This satin-lined beanie solves that problem.

The silky soft material doesn't create as much friction and doesn't pull moisture out of your hair like more absorbent cotton or wool might. That helps protect your hair from drying out (which can make it even more prone to frizz) while minimizing the friction that creates frizz.

This is a great gift for skiers, snowboarders or anybody with long or curly hair on your shopping list this year.

The best part? You can get it for just $14 and get free next-day shipping when you join Prime.

For NFL-obsessed runners: Nike Pegasus 40, NFL edition

Nike

Buying shoes as a gift for runners is risky because they can be pretty picky about what they run in. But this particular shoe is a less risky choice for two reasons. First, it's a Nike Pegasus 40, which might be the closest thing to a universally loved running shoe you'll find.

Second, this is Nike's NFL edition of the Pegasus 40. With 31 of the 32 teams represented -- sorry, Eagles fans -- you're almost guaranteed to find their favorite team's shoe. So even if the person you're getting these for doesn't run in them, they'll still love sporting their team colors on game days. This gift will run you $140 per pair, though some teams are currently discounted.

If you're cutting it really close to the holidays, Nike offers free same-day pickup for eligible orders so you can pick these up right away. Nike members also get discounted expedited and express shipping if you'd rather have them shipped.

For tailgaters: Omaha Steaks Gameday Favorites Pack

Omaha Steaks

There's nothing quite like good food to bring people together. All the better when you're enjoying it while watching the game. This Gameday Favorites pack from Omaha Steaks can make that possible.

With fully cooked chicken wings, mini lobster grilled cheese, beer-battered shrimp, filet mignon cheesesteaks, gourmet franks in a blanket and fully cooked beef meatballs, it's the perfect spread to serve on game day.

Normally, this gourmet gift would cost $275 but Omaha Steaks has dropped the price by 50% so you can get it for just $138.

With expedited shipping options, you can have this delicious game day pack delivered as soon as the next business day.

For golfers: Callaway Golf 2023 Supersoft golf balls

Amazon

Touted as one of the world's softest golf ball, the Callaway Supersoft golf ball features a hyperelastic softfast core to get a straighter ball flight and more speed. Overall, the design gives you more distance off the tee and more control for a better game of golf. The perfect gift for any golfer, get a set of 12 of these precision golf balls at Amazon for just $25.

If you don't have time to wait for standard shipping, these golf balls are eligible for one- or two-day shipping, which is free when you join Amazon Prime.

A white elephant gift everyone will be fighting for: Amazfit Bip 3 Pro

Amazon

It's not easy to find a good smartwatch under $100, but Amazfit is one of those rare exceptions. The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro features over 60 sport modes, 5 ATM water resistance and the ability to track heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and stress.

You can even customize the watch face to display the data you care about most or to display your own photos as the background. For the hikers our outdoorsy people on your list, this smartwatch connects to four satellite positioning systems for navigation even in remote wilderness.

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is a bargain at its regular price of $70, but it's an even better deal at its sale price of $60 right now. If you don't have time to wait for standard shipping, join Prime to get free one- or two-day shipping. You can even get free same-day delivery on eligible items (including this smartwatch).

A great golf gift for kids: Mullybox golf subscription box

Mullybox

Give the gift that keeps on gifting (literally) for a kid who loves to golf with Mullybox's terrific golf-themed subscription box. This box arrives once every three months, keeping the holiday spirit going long after Santa's returned to the North Pole. This golf subscription box comes with 5-7 handpicked items, including premium golf gear and limited edition products like hats, apparel, training aids, golf balls and more accessories.

You'll be able to customize the items to your giftee by selecting their gender, size, style and even glove hand. Prices start at $95 per box.

Mullybox is also available for adults.

A last minute Christmas gift for anyone on your list: Amazon e-gift card

Amazon

If you are truly stumped on what to give and you have no time left to figure it out, the easiest and fastest gift you could give is, of course, an Amazon gift card. With such a wide selection of products, the online retailer is sure to have something for everyone so you know this is a gift card that won't end up sitting unused in a drawer somewhere.

If it feels a little impersonal, Amazon offers tons of design options to help you personalize it—including the option to upload your own photo or video. You'll also be able to include a personal message in the email or text message.