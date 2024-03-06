Nike

NBA fans, get ready. The Nike LeBron 4 Fruity Pebbles drop tomorrow, Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) on the Nike SNKRS app and at a few select retailers. Inspired by Lebron's favorite childhood cereal, the colorful Nike basketball shoe is a nostalgic tribute to the early days of a legend. The retro sneaker is dropping just days after LeBron James made NBA history by becoming the first player ever to score 40,000 points.

Keep reading to find out the best way to get a pair for yourself.

Get the Nike LeBron 4 Fruity Pebbles sneaker on the Nike SNKRS app

Originally designed as a player exclusive worn only by the king himself, the LeBron 4 Fruity Pebbles first appeared back in 2006 around the same time James clinched his very first NBA MVP title.

The March 7 release will look virtually identical to the iconic player exclusive. That includes the milk-white foamposite upper and the vibrant Fruity Pebbles cereal-inspired detail along the midsole and on the inner liner. The new sneaker will even have the same translucent rainbow outsole to finish off the throwback design.

Not only is the first time the Fruity Pebbles colorway will be available to the public, but it also marks the first retro release in the Nike LeBron lineup.

Fans got a taste of the Fruity Pebbles colorway in the Nike Lebron 19 Low's Magic Fruity Pebbles colorway from 2022 (available on StockX), but that didn't come close to the bold design of the LeBron 4.

Since this marks the first time the coveted player exclusive will be available to the public, it's sure to sell out fast.

To improve your chances of snagging the retro sneaker, download the Nike SNKRS app today so you're ready to log in as soon as it drops at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) tomorrow. Once you have the app, you can sign up for notifications but we recommend logging in a few minutes early to make sure you're ready to buy as soon as they drop.

If you miss out on the SNKRS drop, you can try your luck getting the Nike shoes at StockX. The sneaker resale website inspects every item to verify authenticity. But be warned, the hottest sneakers can end up selling above the original retail price.

Shop more Nike LeBron sneakers

If you miss the Nike LeBron 4 Fruity Pebbles drop and don't want to pay above retail at StockX, you can still find other styles from the Nike LeBron lineup available online: