LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It took nearly 20 years into his NBA career for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record last year. A year later, James is averaging 25 points per game and shows no sign of slowing down.

The 39-year-old Akron, Ohio native just became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 regular-season points. There's no better way to commemorate James' scoring milestone than with these just-in hoodies and T-shirts for adults and kids.

LeBron James 40K points T-shirt

LeBron may still be celebrating becoming the first NBA player to score 40,000 points in the regular season, but commemorative gear has already been released. This T-shirt features the Lakers purple and gold color way, with bold graphics celebrating James' scoring feat. The back of the shirt features gold and white writing and graphics that read "Strive For Greatness" with Bron's go-to logo of a crown.

Even if you couldn't sit court side at Crypto.com Arena to watch LeBron add yet another record to his legacy, this celebratory T-shirt makes for the perfect way to share in this historic moment.

LeBron James 40K points hoodie

Featuring the same bold graphics and Los Angeles Lakers color way as the 40,000-point commemorative T-shirt, this commemorative hoodie flips the graphics with the "Strive For Greatness" graphic on the front and bold LeBron James graphics on the back.

This hoodie currently comes in adult sizing only and is sure to be a best seller, and fast.





Los Angeles Lakers 2024 regular season game schedule

With all eyes on LeBron and the Lakers, there's never been a better time to watch the Lake Show. Below is a complete list of the remaining games of the Los Angeles Lakers 2024 regular season. All times Eastern.

Week 19 (Feb. 26 - March 3)

Saturday, March 2: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Week 20 (March 4 - 10)

Monday, March 4: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m

Wednesday, March 6: Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Week 21 (March 11 - 17)

Wednesday, March 13: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 16: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Week 22 (March 18 - 24)

Monday, March 18: Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24: Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:00 p.m.

Week 23 (March 25 - 31)

Tuesday, March 26: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, March 29: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 31: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets, 6:00 p.m.

Week 24 (April 1 - 7)

Tuesday, April 2: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 6: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:00 p.m.

Week 25 (April 8 - 14)

Tuesday, April 9: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:00 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, April 12: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 14: Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m.

Key dates for the 2023-2024 NBA season

Here are all the important dates for basketball fans to remember, leading up to the NBA Finals in June.