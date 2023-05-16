There are two kinds of NFL fans. There are those who have a countdown clock that starts the day after the Super Bowl and runs through the first day of the next NFL regular season and those who don't need the clock. They already know. (114 days, but who's counting? We are. Don't judge.)

Point is, we NFL fans are excited to see what happens next season. Trying to see all that NFL action on a sub-par TV isn't it. Over here, we've been eyeing (like can't get it out of our heads eyeing) one of the best TVs for watching sports, Samsung's Frame. And it's. On. Sale. Now.

Samsung 'The Frame' TVs are on sale:

Most popular size: 55" Samsung 'The Frame' TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

Upsize and save more: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' TV, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

Football party ready TV: 75" Samsung 'The Frame' TV, $2200 (reduced from $3,000)

What makes the Samsung 'The Frame' TV special

Shopping for a TV with great angles and contrast for the best sports-viewing experience, you'll be hard-pressed to find a TV roundup that doesn't include Samsung's 'The Frame' TV. It's a best seller and Hall-of-Fame-worthy pick among sports fans.

If TVs were two-way players, 'The Frame' TV would be just that. A winning combination of style and technology, the 4K QLED TV darling of the Samsung-verse, 'The Frame' displays art when the TV is not in use. That's great for those who can't stand the sight of an unsightly (gasp!) TV in their home.

A TV that's also an art exhibit is cool, but a TV that boasts revolutionary matte, no-glare technology is an NFL fan's game-viewing dream come true. And the TV's Slim One Connect Box and One Invisible Connection are easy to install and keep cords that might otherwise distract from the game, out of sight.

'The Frame' TV is on sale at the Discover Samsung Summer Sale

The Discover Samsung event is Samsung's quarterly shopping event featuring deals and bundles on the latest technology from the consumer-favorite tech brand. From May 15-21, shop Frame TVs, Samsung 5 Smart Watches, computers, appliances, and even refrigerators (game-watch party at your place).

Of course, you're not here for great deals on refrigerators. You're here for the best deals on the best TVs -- and these Samsung deals on 'The Frame' are must-see for sports fans.

Samsung 'The Frame' TV

Samsung

Key features of Samsung 'The Frame' TV:

The matte screen and anti-glare technology rates high with discerning sports fans

Stunning 4K QLED picture with 100% color volume

Displays art when not in use (choose from 2,000 new and classic paintings)

Bezels are customizable to fit any aesthetic

Slim fit wall mount is included

'The Frame' television is currently on sale at Samsung. You'll save at least $100 on this top-rated television, and up to $800 if you want a supersized screen.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is also on sale

Samsung

While Samsung's Discover Event is on, we'd be remiss if we didn't suggest you become your own sleep and fitness coach with Samsung's Galaxy 5 Watch, featuring a hard-to-pass-up gift of a free wall charging dock.

Galaxy 5 features the same top-notch Samsung design and technology consumers have come to know (and love). Get smarter about your body, your sleep and your health while the Super Bowl of Samsung sales is on.

You'll pay $330 for this watch at Amazon, so Samsung's price represents a $50 discount -- plus you get that free charging dock.

Samsung Galaxy 5 Watch plus free wall charging dock, $280

Shop more Galaxy Watch and Buds 2 Pro sales and bundles

