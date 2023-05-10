When the NFL announced this week it would release the 2023 NFL season schedule on Thursday, the Internet almost broke. Everything the NFL does is big -- even the 2023 NFL Draft broke ratings records. So, naturally, an announcement from the NFL that an announcement from the NFL is on its way is a really big deal.

The first regular game of the 2023 NFL season will take place on September 7, which leaves fans just enough time to get season-ready between now and then. Our game plan? First, get a new TV.

Top-Rated TVs Featured In This Article

NFL 2023 International Schedule

For the first time ever, teams will play consecutive games overseas, with the Jacksonville Jaguars playing back-to-back games in London. The 2023 schedule also features two games in Germany, following the NFL's expansion there in 2022.

London:

Germany:

The 2023 season won't feature a game in Mexico City as it has in previous seasons due to renovations taking place at Estadio Azteca.

TV Buying Guide

TVs have come a long way since a TV was bigger than an oven and a remote control was larger than a phone. Smart TVs make streaming seamless. OLED TVs give true blacks, which increases contrast and picture quality.

Frame TVs look like a piece of art on the wall when not in use. Others are thinner than a credit card. If you'd rather watch the game than research TVs -- thankfully, we're thrilled to do both -- here are a few things to consider when investing in a new TV.

We looked for:

4k TVs (the new standard, especially on larger screens) and ideally OLED technology. LED TV's are less expensive than OLEDs, but OLED TVs give better contrast. The term 4K is interchangeable with the term Ultra HD, so don't get confused by the TV jargon.

Price was a major consideration. We didn't want to break the bank but recognize spending more on a TV usually means higher picture quality, which is important to our sports-viewing experience. We plan on keeping our TV a while, five years at least, an investment in and of itself.

TV size is important. Keep in mind TV size is measured diagonally, not side to side. If your space allows, choose a TV size large enough to catch all the action sports has to offer. You'd hate to miss one of those Pat Mahomes no-look passes that seem to come out of nowhere.

Shop The Best TVs For Watching The 2023 NFL Season

Tech gurus talk a lot about LED vs. OLED technology. Here's how to think about LED TVs vs. OLED TVs.

LED TVs are backlit, meaning light shines through a panel of crystals to create the picture. In contrast, every pixel in an OLED 4K TV turns on and off on its own, making for a more lifelike picture (perfect for sports viewing.)

Make no mistake, you can get a great picture on both. LED TVs are at their best in well-lit spaces. LEDs suffer on small details because they can't go fully dark. Deeper blacks create higher contrast, which ultimately makes for a better picture.

OLED TVs cost more, though we've curated models with great prices here. We've (mostly) linked to 55-Inch screens, the most common TV size bought by consumers, but larger sizes are available on the same link.

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series

Amazon

You'll be challenged to find a sports-watching TV buying guide that doesn't include Samung's Frame series. When not in use, this TV becomes your own personal art display. What makes this TV worth the money, however, is all its features when in use.

QLED 4K technology makes for a brilliant color and a vibrant color display. Samsung's Quantum Dot technology brings a gorgeous, bold picture that stays true to every detail. We like the anti-reflection w/matte display, perfect for watching afternoon or early evening games when sunlight might otherwise create a distracting glare that can ruin your viewing experience. The Frame hangs flush against the wall, and the one (we repeat, one) connection cable, which goes into the Slim One Connect box, limits cable clutter and keeps focus on the game. Quantum HDR delivers expanded range of color and contract, with deep blacks and bright whites on full display.

Reviewers celebrated the one cord connect box and felt the TV delivered on its promise of next-level picture quality.

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series

Shop More Frame TVs:

LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV2022 - AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-in

Amazon

LG's OLED evo features 8 million self-lit OLED pixels creating infinite contrast, deep blacks and over a billion colors. The a9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4k was engineered exclusively for LG and automatically adjusts the TV's settings to improve picture and sound quality based on the content you're watching. Filmmaker Model enhances every moment when watching films to create a viewing experience the way the filmmaker intended. A separate mount can be purchased to hang your OLED TV like a piece of art, and Game Optimizer Mode is there to improve your gaming experience when done watching the game.

LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV2022 - AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-in ($1,297)

Top Smart TVs On Amazon For $1000 Or Less

Related Content On CBS Sports: