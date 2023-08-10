Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season is finally here. The season kicked off with the Hall of Fame game last week between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. All eyes are on the Jets now that four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has joined the team after leading the Green Bay Packers for 17 years. That's great news for long-suffering Jets fans who haven't seen their team in the postseason since QB Mark Sanchez led the Jets to the playoffs in 2010.

The Rodgers era in New York has begun. A-Rod looks good in (Gotham) green. You will, too.

Where to buy Aaron Rodgers No. 8 Jets jersey



While Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has struggled as the team's starter, the 23-year-old BYU alum stated he plans to make Rodgers' "life hell" and compete for the starting QB position. We appreciate Wilson's drive, though the teams is likely Rodgers' going forward. A-Rod likely won't take a snap during season opener against the Browns, but the excitement surrounding the Jets this year is palpable. Gear up with the best Rodgers Jets jerseys.

If you're looking for official Jets gear, including the Aaron Rodgers New York Jets jersey, Fanatics is the place to go. The website has officially licensed jerseys for all the top New York Jets players in stock. Fanatics typically offers a free upgrade to expedited shipping, so you'll get your jersey fast.

Aaron Rodgers Jets Gotham Green Nike Jersey

Fanatics

Packers fans will be green with envy (sorry, had to) seeing Rodgers in Gotham Green this season, but Rodgers in green is a feast for Jets fans' eyes. Join them with this bestselling jersey.

Aaron Rodgers New York Jets Gotham Green Nike Game Jersey, $130

Aaron Rodgers Gray Jets Nike Jersey

Fanatics

We love the high quality of Nike's game jersey. Adorned with official NFL and Nike branding, there's no better fan flex than officially licensed gear.

Aaron Rodgers Heather Gray New York Jets Nike Atmosphere Game Jersey, $130

Aaron Rodgers Black New York Jets Nike Jersey

Fanatics

Gearing up for an amazing season? The right fan gear helps. This Aaron Rodgers New York Jets jersey looks slick in black and shouts Big Apple team spirit in a big way.

Aaron Rodgers New York Jets Nike Fashion Game Jersey, $130

Shop the best Aaron Rodgers Jets hoodies and t-shirts

Rodgers is used to cool winter temps, having endured 17 winters in Green Bay. Even the most diehard Jets fan, however, will want to layer up this season. You're not going to want to miss a game now that Rodgers is a Jet. Fan gear is required.

Aaron Rodgers Green New York Jets Name & Number Pullover Hoodie

Fanatics

A Rodgers fleece-lined hoodie will come in handy should -- and let's face it there's a high possibility --the Jets punch a ticket to the post season. Be ready.

Aaron Rodgers Green New York Jets Name & Number Pullover Hoodie, $90

Aaron Rodgers Green Jets Name & Number Short Sleeve Hoodie T-Shirt

Fanatics

T-shirt? Hoodie? Yes. We don't know what to call it, but we know we like it.

Aaron Rodgers Green New York Jets Short Sleeve Hoodie T-Shirt, $85





Ahmad Sauce Gardner New York Jets Nike Game Jersey

Fanatics

The fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner bounded onto the scene, instantly becoming a fan favorite. With Rodgers in Gotham, Gardner thinks the Jets have a rosy chance to make the playoffs after the longest playoff-drought in NFL history.

Ahmad Sauce Gardner Green New York Jets Nike Player Game Jersey, $130

Zach Wilson Gotham Green New York Jets Nike Youth Game Jersey

Fanatics

Wilson may be the only NY Jet not happy Aaron Rodgers is coming to town, but the BYU alum is determined to keep his starting job. This could be the most interesting NY Jets season yet.

Zach Wilson New York Jets Nike Youth Game Jersey, $90

Shop more amazing NY Jets merch

Winning or losing, Jets fans are nothing if not dedicated. Fandom is more than just jerseys and tees. Take a look for more ways to show off your NY Jets team love.

New York Jets Colorblock Action Backpack

FOCO

Fandom doesn't stop for work or school. Two dedicated full-zip pockets ensure enough storage for everything you're carrying, even that new Rodgers jersey you just scored above.

New York Jets Colorblock Action Backpack, $45

We also like:

Why Aaron Rodgers wears No. 8 on his Jets jersey

When fans think of Rodgers, they immediately think of him in a green No. 12 jersey. The California native wore the number 12 on his jersey for all of his 17 seasons with the Pack after donning No. 8 during his time with the Cal Bears. Rodgers will still be in green, Jets Gotham Green that is, but he'll sport an eight on his jersey despite being one of the most famous 12's in NFL history. (Though Tom Brady might have something to say about that.)

So why did Rodgers leave number 12 behind? It all comes down to one thing, respect. Joe "Broadway Joe" Namath is one of the most famous players to ever wear a Jets uniform, and No. 12 was synonymous with Namath. The Jets retired Namath's number in 1985, but he has since said he approves of Rodgers un-retiring his number. Namath told Tiki Barber, "Well, this is what I'm saying, it's on ownership. It's different ownership. It's different people. And I'd sure love Rodgers, if he's there, I want him to wear his number."

Despite having Namath's blessing Rogers opted to return to No. 8, the number he wore during his college days in Cali. "[Number] 12 is Broadway Joe," Rodgers told journalists. "And I didn't even want to go down his path."

Related content on CBS Sports: