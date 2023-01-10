Zach Wilson, if nothing else, has a level of confidence in himself that was not lost during a season that could accurately be described as a disaster. Wilson's play was so poor that the Jets benched him 10 games into the season despite being firmly in the playoff mix. Quarterback play largely contributed to the Jets missing the playoffs after stumbling to a 7-10 record.

Despite his struggles, Wilson offered a defiant answer when discussing the prospect of the Jets signing a veteran quarterback this offseason. Given Wilson's struggles and the expected options in free agency, it is all but a sure thing that the Jets will flank Wilson with at least one proven veteran quarterback heading into next season.

"I'm going to make that dude's life hell in practice every day," Wilson said, via SNY.

Zach Wilson NYJ • QB • #2 CMP% 54.5 YDs 1688 TD 6 INT 7 YD/Att 6.98 View Profile

One could look at Wilson's quote one of two ways. The quote mimics something out of ESPN's documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls. Jordan was hailed during the documentary for his ruthless competitive drive that sometimes rubbed teammates the wrong way.

Wilson, however, is not Jordan, who is arguably the greatest player in NBA history. Wilson's comments also harken back to his controversial remarks following the Jets' Week 11 loss when he failed to take accountability for he and the Jets' putrid offensive output. Wilson was ultimately benched shortly after making those remarks.

The former second overall pick is clearly preparing himself for a position battle as he enters his third NFL season. Among the quarterbacks the Jets may bring in to compete with him include Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, and possibly Tom Brady if the seven-time Super Bowl champion is interested in playing in the Big Apple during the twilight of his career.