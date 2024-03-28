Amazon

Sports sunglasses have a tough job to do. In addition to blocking out UV rays like any other sunnies, this performance eyewear also needs to stay on your face as you mountain bike over roots and rocks or work up a sweat on your morning run. Depending on where your adventures take you, they might also need to play nice with your helmet, or shield your eyes from wind and dirt -- just as much as they block out sunlight.

Whether you bike, run, hike, play basketball or compete in sled-dog races, the best sports sunglasses should be comfortable and secure enough that you can focus on your sport rather than fiddling with your shades. Keep reading for our favorite sports sunglasses that are up to the task.

Best sunglasses for sports overall: Oakley Sutro

Amazon

The Oakley Sutro sunglasses were built to handle just about every sport. Whether you're running a marathon, snowshoeing through the Rockies, cycling through the French countryside or just hiking your local trails, these sunglasses will stay put, fit comfortably and protect your eyes from UV rays without sacrificing visibility.

The high contrast lenses block out 100% of UVA, UVB and UVC radiation and even limit blue light for maximum eye protection. At the same time, the Prizm lens technology boosts color and contrast so you can still see every detail. This makes them great for golf, trail runs, and any other activity where visibility is key.

When you're working up a sweat, you'll appreciate the ultra lightweight and flexible frames that fit comfortably and resist warping over time. Pair that with the signature nosepads that can grip your nose even when you're sweaty, and you'll barely notice these sunglasses are there.

These multisport sunglasses are on sale for as low as $145 at Amazon (reduced from $183). You can also find them on sale at Oakley for $158.

Why we like Oakley Sutro:

The multisport sunglasses provide full coverage to block light and wind from every direction.

The proprietary lenses block all UV radiation and some blue light to provide maximum eye protection.

High-contrast lens technology enhances color and contrast to maintain crystal clear visibility, even with full UV protection.

The lightweight and durable frames can be worn all day without pinching or sliding.

Most stylish sports sunglasses: Blenders Millenia DX

Blenders Eyewear

A collaboration between Blenders Eyewear and the iconic Colorado Head Coach, Coach Prime (aka Deion Sanders), these Millenia DX sunglasses are as comfortable as they are stylish. The gold lenses are polarized to provide 100% UV protection and reduce glare. A scratch-resistant coating keeps the lenses smooth and clean so they keep looking good no matter what kind of outdoor adventures you're going on.

Durable enough for the trails, lightweight enough to run in and providing full UV protection, these special-edition Coach Prime sunnies are ready for almost any sport and stylish enough to wear all day, every day.

If you're looking for a pair of shades you can wear regularly as well as when you work out, these are it. Get a pair for $79 at Blenders.

Why we like Blenders Millenia DX:

Made in collaboration with Coach Prime, these all-gold Blenders shades are stylish enough to wear anywhere.

The lightweight and durable sunglasses are great for all your outdoor activities.

The polarized lenses block out UVA and UVB spectrum light to keep your eyes protected.

Best sunglasses on a budget: Goodr OG

Goodr

These Goodr sunglasses were made by and for runners. They're lightweight and slip-resistant, so you can work up a sweat without them bouncing or sliding around your face. And as far as sun protection functionality, they're hard to beat with their polarized UV400 lenses that block out harmful UV rays and reduce glare.

One Amazon reviewer said these 4.7-star rated shades are "the best sport sunglasses" they have ever worn. Multiple reviewers mention how comfortable they are, and how well they stay in place even when running. At $25 for a pair, Goodr sunglasses are some of the most affordable performance sunglasses on the market.

Get them on Amazon or head directly to Goodr to shop their full collection of sport-specific sunnies.

Why we like Goodr OG sunglasses:

Polarized lenses reduce glare.

UV400 is the highest UV protection rating, blocking nearly 100% of UV rays.

Lightweight, nonslip frames make it feel like you aren't even wearing anything while you run, bike or golf.

Best sunglasses for music lovers: Shokz RoadWave Sport Audio

REI

Leave your headphones at home and run (or bike) fully unencumbered, thanks to these high-tech Shokz RoadWave Sport Audio sunglasses. From the maker of the best-in-class Shokz bone conduction headphones, these sunglasses have open-ear headphones built right into the temple arms.

A combination of speakers and microphones filter wind interference and deliver bold, crystal-clear sound so you can enjoy your favorite playlist while keeping your ears open and alert to your surroundings.

This makes them a great pick for anyone whose runs or rides. Take them along busy streets or populated areas -- anywhere you need to make sure you can hear oncoming traffic.

Cool headphone tech aside, these sunglasses also offer full UV protection with polarized lenses that wrap around the sides for better protection from wind and light coming from every direction. Lightweight enough to wear all day, you'll get up to six hours of listening time in between charges and unlimited sun protection time.

Get the sunglasses that double as headphones from REI for $200.

Why we like the Shokz RoadWave Sport Audio:

Open-ear headphones built into the temple arms let you listen to your music without sticking earbuds in your ears.

The lightweight sunglasses fit comfortably and stay put even if you work up a sweat.

Wraparound polarized lenses protect your eyes from wind and light.

Get up to six hours of playtime on a single charge.

Best for mixed lighting: Julbo Aero Reactiv

Amazon

Shopping for sunnies you can wear on forest trails, overcast days or in other mixed light settings is tough. You want full protection from the sun, but you still need to be able to see in the shade. These Julbo Aero Reactiv sunglasses were made to solve that exact problem.

The reactive 0-3 lenses have a VLT range of 12% to 87%, referring to the percentage of light the lenses let in. One of the widest photochromic ranges on the market, that's enough to transition from almost clear in low light to almost black in bright light.

The rapid-transition photochromic lenses ensure you'll always enjoy the perfect balance of eye protection and visibility, even as you move from wooded trails to open roads and back again. They're also great for those early morning or evening runs, or rides when light conditions are changing as the sun rises or sets. Your sunglasses will continuously adjust to the changing lighting.

Speaking of rides, these frames are built to fit comfortably in most bike helmets. So even if you're not worried about navigating mixed light settings, you'll appreciate the comfortable, stay-put fit of these shades even when wearing a helmet.

Get the helmet-ready, light sensitive sunglasses at Amazon for $220.

Why we like Julbo Aero Reactiv:

The fast-transition photochromic lenses have a VLT range of 12% to 87% to adapt to nearly any light conditions.

Full venting across the top and sides of the sunglasses help create airflow to keep your eye area sweat free and your lenses fog-free.

The 3D nose pads adjust in every direction for a comfortable fit on any nose.

Soft rubber temples provide a secure fit that stays put without pinching or pulling while wearing a helmet.

More top-rated sports sunglasses