Under Armour

When you're looking for durability and comfort, you're looking for Under Armour. The brand makes some of the best performance apparel that blends an ultra-comfy fit with near-indestructible construction.

The best way to save while enjoying that premium quality: Shop the clearance section. The Under Armour outlet page is packed with deep discounts on the brand's best apparel, shoes and accessories. So this is your chance to save up to 93% on comfy joggers, all-season jackets, new running shoes and other top-of-the-line gym gear.

Keep reading to find some of our favorite Under Armour clearance deals to shop this week. Then use your savings to snag more great deals on Lululemon, The North Face, Hoka and other popular brands.

Best Under Armour deal for men: UA Stretch Woven Joggers (25% off)

Under Armour

These stretchy, water-repellant joggers are the perfect pants for running, hiking, biking and all your other outdoor adventures. The comfy woven joggers are designed to keep out wind and rain this spring without sacrificing breathability. Lightweight and durable, these joggers also fold down well so you can toss them in your gym bag without taking up too much space.

Get the packable, weatherproof joggers at Under Armour for $53 (reduced from $70).

Best Under Armour deal for women: UA Mission Reversible Bomber Jacket (Save $50)

Under Armour

With plush Sherpa fleece on one side and a smooth, water-repellant shell on the other, this reversible bomber jacket has you covered for all seasons, literally. In winter, flip the fleece side to the inside to insulate you from the cold. On warmer days, reverse it for a stylish fleece jacket that doesn't trap too much heat inside.

With ribbed cuffs and a full zip front, this versatile and stylish jacket gives you even more ways to bundle up or increase airflow as needed.

Get the trendy, durable reversible bomber jacket while it's on sale for $150 (reduced from $200).

Best Under Armour shoe deal: UA Charged Rogue 3 running shoe ($15 off)

Under Armour

If you're looking for a versatile running shoe to become your new go-to daily trainer, check out the UA Charged Rogue 3. You'll find Under Armour's signature charged cushioning in the midsole. Plusher under the heel, the dual-density foam provides maximum shock absorption on each heel strike. Toward the front, the foam gets lighter and bouncier to offer propulsive energy return.

That dual-density foam and the breathable, lightweight mesh upper mean you'll enjoy a smooth stride and a comfortable run from the first mile to the last.

The versatile running shoe is on sale in both men's and women's sizes. Get your pair at Under Armour for just $65 (reduced from $80).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Best Under Armour accessory deal: UA Triumph Cordura Duffle Backpack (25% off)

Under Armour

This rugged nylon bag offers 53 liters of carrying capacity and cushy, EVA foam shoulder straps so you can carry it as a backpack or as a duffle. The water-repellant fabric keeps your belongings protected from the elements.

Best of all, all that storage capacity comes with tons of organization in the form of zipper compartments, a collapsible divider and a padded laptop sleeve. The main compartment is expandable so you can squeeze in that last jacket or pair of shoes for your trip. It's also ventilated so you can use it as a gym bag without worrying about odor buildup.

Get the durable, expandable duffle backpack on sale for just $90 (reduced from $120).

