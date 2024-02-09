The North Face

The North Face is one of our favorite outdoor brands for ruggedly durable gear that's stylish enough to wear every day. The maker of premium winter apparel and long-lasting outdoor gear is having a massive winter sale right now, with tons of popular items marked down 30%.

Upgrade your winter coat, cold weather pants, hiking boots and more during The North Face Winter Sale. Keep reading to see the best deals available right now. And then start shopping, because the hottest items are selling out fast.

Our favorite The North Face deals on winter jackets

Make February your coziest month yet by taking advantage of these incredible The North Face deals.

The North Face Nuptse Parka: $135 off

The North Face

We found tons of great deals on The North Face's most popular winter jackets during the brand's clearance sale. You can save 30% on puff jackets, cozy fleece jackets, and heavy duty winter coats that are ready to take on the harshest of winters.

One of our favorite deals: The North Face Nuptse Parka. An extra-long parka packed with 700-fill down, the Nuptse Parka is one of the warmest outer layers you could add to your winter arsenal. An insulated hood, adjustable cuffs, storm flap and other thoughtful details add extra protection from the wind, cold and rain.

It's roomy enough to wear over lighter jackets and base layers for those days when you really need to bundle up.

Right now, you can save $135 on both men's and women's sizes. Get the heavy-duty parka for $315 (reduced from $450).

The best deals on cold weather pants during The North Face Winter Sale

With 30% off across pants, leggings, and thermal bottoms, you can save big on snow pants, running tights and other athletic winter gear.

Save 30% on rugged fleece pants you can wear anywhere: The North Face Denali Pants

The North Face

Made from thick Polartec fleece (300 grams per square meter), The North Face Denali Pants are among the warmest the brand offers. Despite being super soft and cozy, they're also surprisingly durable, with rugged woven nylon overlays on the knees and back that are rip-resistant and waterproof. So you get all the comfort of a cozy fleece pant with all the durability of outdoor pants. Wear them on a hike or during your next round of winter golf.

Select colorways in both men's and women's sizes have dropped to $84 (reduced from $120).

Best The North Face shoe deals

The North Face offers a wide selection of durable yet fashionable boots and sneakers. Many of the brand's bestsellers are 30% off during the Winter Sale.

The North Face Vective Fastpack Insulated Futurelight Boots ($59 off)

The North Face

Our favorite winter hiking boots, the Vectiv Fastpack Insulated Futurelight boots, are on sale at The North Face.

With 200 grams of Heatseeker Eco insulation and a breathable waterproof membrane, these hiking boots feel like a parka for your feet. In addition to keeping the wind, water and cold out, these hiking boots feature a durable and responsive EVA midsole to cushion your step and deep lugs on the outsole for traction.

For the harshest winter days, a D-Ring and snowshoe knob on the outside of these boots give you convenient places to attach your ankle gaiters or snowshoes.

Get these insulated hiking boots at The North Face for $136, reduced from $195.

Men's sizes are selling out fast during this sale. If you can't find your size on the site, you can also find these boots on deep discount during REI's Winter Sale.

The best deals on outdoor gear at the North Face

The North Face is just as popular for its bags and gear as it is for its jackets. The brand makes stylish accessories that also happen to be extra durable and refreshingly functional. During this Winter Sale, they're also surprisingly affordable.

30% off The North Face's best-selling backpack

The North Face

Our favorite outdoor gear deal at The North Face is on the Jester Backpack. The backpack boasts a minimalist design with tons of details that make it one of the most versatile bags on the market. The spacious main compartment includes a padded laptop sleeve and room for your gear, while the second compartment houses multiple mesh sleeves and zipper pockets to pack more stuff and keep it all organized.

On the outside, you'll find two water bottle sleeves and a bungee system that hikers can use to clip extra gear to. We also love that this pack stands up on its own for easy loading and unloading.

Perfect for hikers, students or frequent flyers, get the Jester Backpack while it's on sale for $52 (reduced from $75).

