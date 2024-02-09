The North Face is one of our favorite outdoor brands for ruggedly durable gear that's stylish enough to wear every day. The maker of premium winter apparel and long-lasting outdoor gear is having a massive winter sale right now, with tons of popular items marked down 30%.
Upgrade your winter coat, cold weather pants, hiking boots and more during The North Face Winter Sale. Keep reading to see the best deals available right now. And then start shopping, because the hottest items are selling out fast.Shop The North Face Winter Sale
Our favorite The North Face deals on winter jackets
Make February your coziest month yet by taking advantage of these incredible The North Face deals.
The North Face Nuptse Parka: $135 off
We found tons of great deals on The North Face's most popular winter jackets during the brand's clearance sale. You can save 30% on puff jackets, cozy fleece jackets, and heavy duty winter coats that are ready to take on the harshest of winters.
One of our favorite deals: The North Face Nuptse Parka. An extra-long parka packed with 700-fill down, the Nuptse Parka is one of the warmest outer layers you could add to your winter arsenal. An insulated hood, adjustable cuffs, storm flap and other thoughtful details add extra protection from the wind, cold and rain.
It's roomy enough to wear over lighter jackets and base layers for those days when you really need to bundle up.
Right now, you can save $135 on both men's and women's sizes. Get the heavy-duty parka for $315 (reduced from $450).
Shop men's sizes:$315 at The North Face
Shop women's sizes:$315 at The North Face
Shop more The North Face winter jacket deals for men
- A snow-proof ski jacket stylish enough to wear on and off the slopes: Freedom Insulated Jacket, $224 (reduced from $320)
- Save over $100 on your new favorite jacket: McMurdo Bomber, $245 (reduced from $350)
- 30% off a plush fleece jacket you'll never want to take off: Extreme Pile full-zip jacket, $119 (reduced from $170)
Shop more The North Face winter jacket deals for women
- A popular puff jacket with 600-fill down insulation: Anconcagua 3 jacket, $140 (reduced from $200)
- Wrap up in ultra soft, ultra thick fleece: Extreme Pile full-zip jacket, $119 (reduced from $170)
- Get $75 off a weatherproof puff jacket: Hydrenalite Down Midi, $175 (reduced from $250)
The best deals on cold weather pants during The North Face Winter Sale
With 30% off across pants, leggings, and thermal bottoms, you can save big on snow pants, running tights and other athletic winter gear.
Save 30% on rugged fleece pants you can wear anywhere: The North Face Denali Pants
Made from thick Polartec fleece (300 grams per square meter), The North Face Denali Pants are among the warmest the brand offers. Despite being super soft and cozy, they're also surprisingly durable, with rugged woven nylon overlays on the knees and back that are rip-resistant and waterproof. So you get all the comfort of a cozy fleece pant with all the durability of outdoor pants. Wear them on a hike or during your next round of winter golf.
Select colorways in both men's and women's sizes have dropped to $84 (reduced from $120).
Shop men's sizes:$84 at The North Face
Shop women's sizes:$84 at The North Face
Shop more The North Face deals on men's pants
- Get 30% off all-weather insulated pants: Freedom Insulated Pants, $154 (reduced from $220)
- Stretchy, water-resistant pants you can golf, run, or hike in: Wander Pants, $49 (reduced from $70)
- Rugged, all-terrain pants that can handle any adventure: Sprag 5-Pocket Pants, $56 (reduced from $80)
Shop more The North Face deals on women's pants
- Breathable cotton pants with real pockets: Field Pants, $66 (reduced from $95)
- Cozy, fleece sweatpants for 30% off: Half Dome fleece sweatpants, $42 (reduced from $60)
- Slim fit snow pants you'll want to wear all winter long: Snoga Pants, $161 (reduced from $230)
Best The North Face shoe deals
The North Face offers a wide selection of durable yet fashionable boots and sneakers. Many of the brand's bestsellers are 30% off during the Winter Sale.
The North Face Vective Fastpack Insulated Futurelight Boots ($59 off)
Our favorite winter hiking boots, the Vectiv Fastpack Insulated Futurelight boots, are on sale at The North Face.
With 200 grams of Heatseeker Eco insulation and a breathable waterproof membrane, these hiking boots feel like a parka for your feet. In addition to keeping the wind, water and cold out, these hiking boots feature a durable and responsive EVA midsole to cushion your step and deep lugs on the outsole for traction.
For the harshest winter days, a D-Ring and snowshoe knob on the outside of these boots give you convenient places to attach your ankle gaiters or snowshoes.
Get these insulated hiking boots at The North Face for $136, reduced from $195.
Shop men's sizes:$136 at The North Face
Shop women's sizes:$136 at The North Face
Men's sizes are selling out fast during this sale. If you can't find your size on the site, you can also find these boots on deep discount during REI's Winter Sale.Shop men's sizes at REI
Shop more The North Face deals on men's shoes
- Save $42 on sneaker-inspired boots: Larimer Mid Waterproof Boots, $97 (reduced from $139)
- Waterproof suede boots for under $100: Chilkat V Cognito waterproof boots, $97 (reduced from $139)
- Get comfy fleece-line thermal slip-ons for 30% off: ThermoBall Traction Mules V, $41 (reduced from $59)
Shop more The North Face deals on women's shoes
- Save on stylish insulated boots with an Ortholite footbed: ThermoBall Progressive Zip II waterproof boots, $90 (reduced from $129)
- Cozy, fleece-lined winter boots for $45 off: Sierra Mid Lace Waterproof Boots, $104 (reduced from $149)
- 30% off comfy, insulated slip-ons: ThermoBall Traction Booties, $48 (reduced from $69)
The best deals on outdoor gear at the North Face
The North Face is just as popular for its bags and gear as it is for its jackets. The brand makes stylish accessories that also happen to be extra durable and refreshingly functional. During this Winter Sale, they're also surprisingly affordable.
30% off The North Face's best-selling backpack
Our favorite outdoor gear deal at The North Face is on the Jester Backpack. The backpack boasts a minimalist design with tons of details that make it one of the most versatile bags on the market. The spacious main compartment includes a padded laptop sleeve and room for your gear, while the second compartment houses multiple mesh sleeves and zipper pockets to pack more stuff and keep it all organized.
On the outside, you'll find two water bottle sleeves and a bungee system that hikers can use to clip extra gear to. We also love that this pack stands up on its own for easy loading and unloading.
Perfect for hikers, students or frequent flyers, get the Jester Backpack while it's on sale for $52 (reduced from $75).$52 at The North Face
Shop more cold weather outdoor gear deals at The North Face
- The North Face's stylish-yet-durable belt bag is 30% off: Isabella Hip Pack, $24 (reduced from $35)
- Save 30% on a rugged, strategically-padded pack for backpackers: Trail Lite 50 backpack, $154 (reduced from $220)
- Insulated gloves you can navigate a touchscreen with: Apex Insulated Etip Gloves, $42 (reduced from $60)
- Save 30% on a thermal beanie you can wear in any weather: ThermoBall beanie, $33 (reduced from $48)
- The latest Base Camp Voyager pack is $36 off: Base Camp Voyager Roll Top, $84 (reduced from $120)
- Cozy up in a spacious, insulated sleeping bag: Wawona Bed 20 sleeping bag, $70 (reduced from $120)
- Save $17 on a rugged, insulated lunch bag: Base Camp Voyager lunch cooler, $38 (reduced from $55)
- A fleece blanket that doubles as a poncho with hand-warming pockets: Wawona Fuzzy Blanket, $84 (reduced from $120)
- A fleece bucket hat for just $24: Cragmont Bucket Hat, $24 (reduced from $35)