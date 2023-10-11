Vital Proteins

One of the most popular collagen and wellness brands is on sale for Amazon October Prime Day. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides is a favorite of fitness enthusiasts like actress Jennifer Aniston. Elite athletes, including Olympian Colleen Quigley, a pro steeplechaser, have also come to rely on Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is live with some of the best fitness deals online. Keep reading for more about Vital Protein Collagen Peptides and how you can get yours.

*Because collagen peptides and powders are considered a supplement, they're not regulated by the FDA. We strongly suggest consulting your own medical expert before adding any supplement to your regime if you are currently taking medication or have medical issues.

Stock up: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

Amazon

Delivering 20 grams of collagen per serving, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides also gives 100% daily value of vitamin C and 80 mg hyaluronic acid, which is said to help rejuvenate the skin, while Vitamin C helps increase the body's natural collagen production.

Derived from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides promises to be easily digested and naturally absorbed for skin, hair and nail support.

The Jennifer Aniston-endorsed supplement brand is an Amazon top-seller, earning 4.6 stars from verified customers.

Top features of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides:

Key features of Vital Proteins collagen powder: Servings per container: 13 Collagen per serving: 20 grams Price per serving: $1.73 Collagen source: Hides of grass fed, pasture-raised cattle Flavor: Unflavored Form: Powder



Note: Collagen powders are derived either from cattle or fish -- generally the scales of fish. Anyone following a vegetarian or vegan diet should consider the source of collagen before purchasing this product.

What you need to know about collagen supplements



To answer the most important questions about collagen, we looked at studies on effectiveness. They found that collagen supplements increased skin hydration, decreased skin roughness and slightly increased skin elasticity. Almost all participants reported some improvements in their skin within two months after introducing collagen supplementation, like this powder from Vital Proteins, into their regime.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in skin. Like all proteins in the body, which need to replaced, our bodies lose collagen over time. That has a big effect on the skin. Collagen supplements like Teami's Butterfly Collagen can help improve the appearance and firmness of skin, even if slightly, over time.

Katey Davidson, a registered dietician nutritionist, says collagen supplementation has great potential. "There are quite a few studies that have found improvements in skin hydration and elasticity after taking a collagen powder for at least 12 weeks, which is promising."

Davidson did suggest further research is needed. "We need higher quality research to understand if it's the collagen supplement itself or the fact that the person is consuming more protein in general. But, most research to date has found benefit to taking collagen powders for improving skin health."

Look for products that offer at least 10 grams of collagen per serving. Destini Moody, a registered dietician who leads performance nutrition for the NBA G League Ignite, offered more detail.

"Both capsules and powders are equally effective because capsules are basically collagen powder in a capsule," Moody says. "Capsules tend to be more convenient and versatile, but powders tend to contain more collagen per serving, since only a finite amount of powder can be fit into a capsule which requires a higher daily dosage when supplementing."

Moody also suggested choosing a collagen supplement with as few additives as possible, though she stated many collagen powders will include vitamin C, which helps with collagen absorption, and hylauronic acid, which can help with joint support.

Since collagen comes from animal-based proteins, vegans and vegetarians should avoid collagen supplementation. And because collagen supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, consult your physician before introducing collagen into your regime.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

The best deals at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on sports tech

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on home gym gear

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on sports equipment

More Prime Big Deal Days coverage at CBS Sports